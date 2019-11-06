State College man charged after police say he broke into several borough apartments

A State College man already tied to a series of Ferguson Township break-ins was sent back to jail Tuesday after State College police say he burglarized three more apartments.

Township police in January accused Nnaemeka Ani, 24, of breaking into a woman’s West Aaron Drive apartment and raping her. District Judge Casey McClain denied Ani bail, finding he was a “strong danger to the community.”

Centre County Judge Katherine Oliver in May reduced Ani’s bail to $75,000 after Assistant Public Defender Elizabeth Ramos argued McClain “already had a preconceived notion” about Ani’s guilt.

Ani was released from the Centre County Correctional Facility later that month. Charges in that case are still pending.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

State College police opened another investigation into Ani on Saturday after a woman living at a Bellaire Avenue apartment said Ani entered her bedroom, flashed a light on her and ran away after she woke up, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Tuesday.

Two other women living at the apartment complex reported similar break-ins, police said.

Ramos did not immediately respond Wednesday to requests for comment.

Ani was charged with three felony counts each of burglary and criminal trespassing.

He was arraigned Tuesday by McClain, who again denied him bail because “money/supervision failed to impact” his decisions. Ani is detained at the CCCF.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.