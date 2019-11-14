Bellefonte man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting two children

A Bellefonte man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually assaulting two pre-teen girls in Spring Township.

One child told police in April 2018 that Donald Lamey Jr., 37, raped her weekly for more than two years. He was charged in March after a nearly yearlong investigation.

Lamey pleaded to one felony count of rape and two felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. The negotiated plea agreement requires Lamey to spend 17.5 to 35 years in state prison, Centre County Assistant District Attorney Crystal Hundt said Thursday.

Lamey, who is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility, is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 12 by county Judge Jonathan Grine. Assistant Public Defender Elizabeth Ramos did not respond to request for comment.

