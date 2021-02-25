Man convicted of fatal DUI crash failed to report to prison, Centre County DA says

A Blair County man who was supposed to report to state prison nearly a month ago remains free as of Thursday, Centre County’s top prosecutor said.

Jamie Lykens, 44, was sentenced by Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest to report by Jan. 30. He pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of illegal drugs when he caused a fatal 2019 crash in Taylor Township.

Lykens slammed a 2010 Dodge Avenger into Deborah Wilson’s Ford Fiesta along state Route 350 while high on amphetamine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Ruest sentenced Lykens in early January to serve 5-10 years in state prison. She issued an arrest warrant two days after he failed to report.

Lykens was detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility from October 2019 through April, but has remained free since.

He was released from the jail after being identified as someone with a preexisting medical condition that puts him at risk of serious illness if he contracted COVID-19.

Those with information about Lykens’ whereabouts should call state police at Rockview at 814-355-7545, the county sheriff’s office at 814-355-6803 or the municipal police department where Lykens is found.

First Assistant Public Defender Lora Rupert declined to comment.