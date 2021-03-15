How did a Jeep end up in Cold Stream Dam in Philipsburg? More details emerge, driver charged

A Las Vegas man who crashed his Jeep Wrangler into Cold Stream Dam was charged Saturday and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Michael Rebo, 49, brazenly told investigators “I didn’t drive it there” when asked how the vehicle ended up in the Philipsburg dam, state police at Rockview wrote in an affidavit of probable cause filed Saturday.

A trooper, Hope Fire Company firefighter and a Moshannon Valley EMS medic waded into the stream about 4 a.m. Friday and found Rebo passed out, police wrote.

The fire department described Rebo in a Facebook post as “uncooperative,” while police wrote that Rebo smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot, glassy eyes.

Rebo drove from United FC’s soccer fields onto Dike Road. He then tried to drive across the dam, but overturned the vehicle that didn’t fit, police wrote.

Rebo initially said he drank alcohol at a local restaurant before crashing the vehicle, but then recanted, police wrote. He was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment.

Rebo was charged with one misdemeanor count of DUI and three summary traffic violations. A defense lawyer was not listed.

He was arraigned Saturday by District Judge Allen Sinclair, who set bail at $6,000. Rebo did not post bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 24.