The Martin Luther King Jr. mural in State College was defiled by a hate group. What’s being done

An organization recognized by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a white nationalist hate group defaced the Martin Luther King Jr. mural in State College, borough police wrote in a statement Friday.

The police department offered a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible — a rare move.

“The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. plaza and mural is a cherished memorial and a symbol for the State College community that Dr. King’s fight for social justice lives on in our community,” borough Manager Tom Fountaine said in a statement. “To deface that mural is an attack on the pillars of our community, including our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

The mural was defiled with the Patriot Front logo stenciled in a red substance, the borough wrote. Police are investigating the act as a form of ethnic intimidation.

“I can assure the community that the SCPD is utilizing every tool available to identify and hold accountable the persons who committed this hate crime,” Assistant Chief Matt Wilson said in a statement.

Patriot Front was founded in 2017. The organization espouses racism, anti-Semitism and intolerance under the guise of preserving the ethnic and cultural origins of their European ancestors, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

It’s not the first time the hate group posted propaganda in Centre County.

Stickers from the group were found in January in at least 10 locations in State College. A rainbow-colored mural in Bellefonte was also marred by the group.

Both forms of vandalism were reported less than three days after hundreds of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. At least two State College men have been accused of storming the Capitol.

Those with information about the most recent vandalism in State College may call police 814-234-7150, email police@statecollege.us or submit an anonymous tip online.

“The State College NAACP condemn(s) acts of hate. We are not surprised at the cowardly behaviors of those responsible for this act of hate. We are not intimidated or moved to stop the vital work we are doing in the community,” chapter President Lorraine Jones said in a statement. “Their action only motivates us to mobilize and build a stronger organization locally. We are grateful for those that swiftly came out to restore MLK plaza. The State College NAACP encourages community members to speak up and speak out against hate crimes.”