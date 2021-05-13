Man wanted on rape, sexual assault charges in Centre County fled the country, DA says

A man accused of raping a woman at knifepoint in Patton Township fled the country and now may not face prosecution, Centre County’s top prosecutor said Thursday.

Katlo Magogodi, 23, boarded a plane in September that was destined for Botswana, a country in southern Africa. There is “no reasonable expectation” for Magogodi to return, county District Attorney Bernie Cantorna said.

Centre County Assistant Public Defender Beth Ramos declined comment.

Magogodi was detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility after he was arrested in July. Bail was initially set at $100,000, but was lowered in August by District Judge Steven Lachman to 10% of $100,000.

He posted bail later that month and was released from jail.

Magogodi did not deny having sex with the woman, Patton Township police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause. He claimed it was consensual and the knife was used “as part of role play.”

He was charged with six felonies — including one count each of rape and sexual assault — along with four misdemeanors.