More details emerge involving ex-State College police officer accused of on-duty theft of vape pen

Centre Daily Times, file

More details are emerging surrounding a former State College police officer who faces charges after being accused of stealing a $35 marijuana-related vape pen while on duty, according to public documents recently obtained by the CDT.

The State College Police Department issued a news release on the matter Friday morning, but the criminal complaint was not filed at the time and details remained scant. A more complete picture emerged earlier this week, showing 41-year-old ex-officer Chris Tooley — who resigned before the completion of an internal review — risked his career for a purple vape pen with three voltage levels.

Tooley was charged with misdemeanor theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint. It’s believed to be the first time a State College police officer was charged since 2015, when a 56-year-old officer was sentenced to 3-23 months in prison after taking cocaine and prescription medication while serving as the department’s evidence room custodian.

According to the criminal complaint involving Tooley, the former officer — whom the local school district once profiled — is accused of taking the vape pen on a Monday afternoon on April 12.

Per the complaint, Tooley took possession of a woman’s belongings during his shift at the police station, though it was not fully clear how he came into their possession. About seven minutes after that, he removed a Wulf-brand vape pen that contained a THC cartridge — an item considered legal in the commonwealth for those with medical marijuana licenses — and returned the woman’s belongings to her family, without the vape pen.

Police said Tooley continued to use the vape pen with the THC cartridge for personal use after his scheduled shift.

The CDT called a number listed for Tooley, to comment for this story. But no voicemail was set up and the CDT was unable to immediately reach him.

The State College Police Department issued a written statement Friday, in an effort to restore public confidence.

“The State College Police Department prides itself on our professionalism and integrity and are deeply saddened by the negative impact this event may have on the public’s trust,” a written statement from the department read. “We hope that the department’s actions will help restore credibility in the State College Police Department commitment to provide the exemplary police services our community expects.”

According to the police department, Tooley was immediately placed on administrative leave after the department discovered the offense. The SCPD also contacted the Pennsylvania State Police to conduct an independent investigation, in addition to their own separate internal investigation, and notified Centre County’s district attorney.

Tooley was formally charged Friday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 18.