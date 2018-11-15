There’s good news for some Centre County students as schools call for 2-hour delays

After anywhere from 6-10 inches of snow was recorded in different areas throughout Centre County on Thursday, some local school districts have called for delays on Friday.
The Bellefonte, State College, Bald Eagle and Philipsburg-Osceola area school districts all will be operating on two-hour delays. The Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology and St. Joesph’s Catholic Academy also called for a two-hour delays.
Sleet and freezing rain is expected to last until about 10 or 11 p.m., according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Bob Smerbeck, then turn back into snow. The snow is expected to accumulate another 1-2 inches overnight, then stop around daybreak.
Even though the precipitation should be done by the morning, Smerbeck said that the roads likely still will be a mess.
“Residual snow and a lot of debris snow around will make for slippery travel,” he said. “The precipitation will have ended, but it’s still going to be pretty slippery in the morning. Things ought to improve by mid-morning, definitely by lunchtime.”
All Centre County school districts and St. Joesph’s Catholic Academy closed Thursday due to the storm. Penn State even dismissed early, sending students home at 11 a.m., and faculty and nonessential staff at 11:30 a.m.
