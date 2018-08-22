Penn State to ramp up police visibility at Beaver Stadium this season

Fans will soon flock to Beaver Stadium to see if Penn State football can improve on back-to-back 11-win seasons, but they can also expect to see more police officers.
Police in tactical gear are scheduled to be positioned at every stadium entry gate and members of the Centre County Tactical Response Team are to conduct patrols in and around the stadium, according to a press release.
“The safety and security of students, employees and visitors remains the top priority for Penn State. Tens of thousands of fans gather at Beaver Stadium for each home football game and we regularly review and update our safety procedures. This prudent increase in police visibility aligns with best practices,” David Gray, senior vice president for finance and business, said.
Penn State police Chief Keith Morris said police from local, state and federal agencies all provide assistance on game days.
“This additional step is parallel with measures already being taken by major sports venues, mass transit hubs and similar sites across the United States, and is part of our effort to continually evaluate and improve our security operations,” Morris said.
The announcement was released 12 days after Penn State police said they were investigating a potential mass shooting threat from a now-deleted Twitter account. The tweet threatened “the biggest mass shooting in the history” at Beaver Stadium. However, Morris said plans for the change were underway for months prior and did not come in response to any threat.
The Nittany Lions are scheduled to play Appalachian State in Happy Valley on Sept. 1. at 3:30 p.m.
