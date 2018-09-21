2 Penn State students report being sexually assaulted by the same individual, police say

Penn State police received reports Friday that two female students were sexually assaulted by the same individual, according to a university Timely Warning.

According to the warning, the incidents occurred on separate occasions — one was reportedly on Aug. 18 and the date of the other is unknown — in a residence hall room on Penn State’s campus.

Police said the female students knew the individual who reportedly assaulted them.

The timely warning didn’t provide any other details about the reported incidents.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“It can be assumed that conditions continue to exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the university community,” according to the Timely Warning.

It was the second Timely Warning of Penn State’s 2018 fall semester.

According to Penn State police’s website, Timely Warnings are Clery Act required notifications that are sent to the whole university community to make them aware of a potential or ongoing threat of a Clery reportable offense.