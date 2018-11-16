Penn State cancels classes, activities Friday

Following an initial two-hour delay, Penn State has canceled classes and activities on Friday.

According to a press release from the university, regularly scheduled activities will resume at 5 p.m., but evening classes are canceled.

The release said the decision came after “a review of regional road conditions.”

Penn State dismissed students at 11 a.m. and faculty and staff at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Bellefonte, State College, Bald Eagle, Philipsburg-Osceola and Penns Valley area school districts are all closed Friday, as are the Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology and St. Joseph’s Academy.

A winter storm that began hammering the East Coast on Thursday dumped between 7.8 and 10.6 inches in various communities across Centre County, according to snowfall totals from National Weather Service spotters.