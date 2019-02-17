Penn State Thon total tops $10 million for second consecutive year

Another year, another multi-million dollar contribution is headed toward the fight against pediatric cancer, thanks to the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon.
Thon revealed its 2019 total on Sunday afternoon — $10,621,683.76.
This year saw more than 700 students dancing for 46 hours straight without sitting or sleeping to raise money for children’s cancer research as well as to support the families with patients in Penn State Children’s Hospital through the Four Diamonds Fund.
The 2019 edition of the dance marathon weekend in the Bryce Jordan Center saw many surprises, from performances by singer-songwriter Andy Grammer on Friday and viral county sensation Mason Ramsey on Saturday, to former Penn State football player Mike Gesicki making an appearance at Saturday’s pep rally.
Thon has been running since 1973 and is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world, engaging over 16,500 student volunteers in the fight against childhood cancer and helping more than 4,000 families in the Four Diamonds program.
This year’s total brings the total amount the organization has raised for children’s cancer throughout the years to more than $167 million.
2019 is also the first year where new fundraising restrictions for students were put into place, specifically restricting traveling outside of the general area for fundraising in an effort to prioritize student safety.
Last year’s total was $10,151,663. Donations throughout the Thon 2019 season were received through www.thon.donordrive.com.
