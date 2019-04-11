Penn State fraternity suspended due to alleged misconduct and a ‘serious student injury’

Penn State suspends Theta Chi fraternity amid investigation into alleged alcohol misuse and a ‘serious student injury,’ the university announced on Thursday. adrey@centredaily.com

The Omega chapter of Theta Chi fraternity has been placed on interim suspension while Penn State Student Affairs investigates a “serious student injury” and alleged alcohol misuse, the university said in a release on Thursday.

While suspended, Theta Chi loses all privileges typically afforded to recognized student organizations, according to the release, including membership recruitment, new member activities, participation in univerity-wide functions and hosting social events.

“The university is determined to do all it can to encourage safety, success and sustainability for the organizations comprising its fraternity and sorority system,” Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims said in the release. “A key part of that encouragement is our intolerance for organizations that pursue activities that are anything but safe and which fail to follow our expectations for their behavior.”

Penn State adopted comprehensive Greek-life reform measures in 2017, in the wake of the alcohol-related death of Beta Theta Pi pledge Timothy Piazza during a hazing ritual that February. The measures, which focus mainly on alcohol misuse, hazing, sexual assault and overly large, disruptive gatherings, also give the university direct management over organizational discipline.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Student Affairs’ Office of Student Conduct, along with Fraternity and Sorority Compliance and Fraternity and Sorority Life, will be conducting the investigation.

Theta Chi’s national organization has been notified and is cooperating, the release said. Additional sanctions will depend on the outcome of the investigation.