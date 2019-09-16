Jerry Sandusky was set to return to Bellefonte next week. His resentencing has been delayed

Jerry Sandusky speaks as he enters courthouse Jerry Sandusky arrives at the Centre County Courthouse on Friday, March 24, 2017. He is attending a hearing in an attempt to appeal his case. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jerry Sandusky arrives at the Centre County Courthouse on Friday, March 24, 2017. He is attending a hearing in an attempt to appeal his case.

The resentencing hearing for convicted child molester and former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky has been postponed.

In a court order issued Monday, Judge John Foradora stated the Sept. 23 proceeding won’t take place as scheduled, the Associated Press reported. A new hearing date has yet to be announced.

After being arrested in November 2011, Sandusky, 75, was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in state prison after being convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse. But the state Superior Court ruled in February that improper application of mandatory minimums had been applied.

Last month, the state Supreme Court denied Sandusky’s request for a new trial but scheduled resentencing for Sept. 23 at the Centre County Courthouse.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In an August court order, Foradora directed the Centre County sheriff to arrange transportation for Sandusky from Laurel Highlands state prison in Somerset County to Bellefonte.

Sandusky’s arrest led to the firing of Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno and forced out former president Graham Spanier, vice president Gary Schultz and athletic director Tim Curley.

A federal judge in April dismissed Spanier’s misdemeanor child-endangerment conviction one day before he was scheduled to begin a jail sentence. The state attorney general’s office appealed that decision in May.