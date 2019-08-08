Ex-Penn State coach Jerry Sandusky to return to Centre County for resentencing

Jerry Sandusky speaks as he enters courthouse Jerry Sandusky arrives at the Centre County Courthouse on Friday, March 24, 2017. He is attending a hearing in an attempt to appeal his case. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jerry Sandusky arrives at the Centre County Courthouse on Friday, March 24, 2017. He is attending a hearing in an attempt to appeal his case.

Convicted child molester and former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is scheduled to be resentenced Sept. 23 at the Centre County Courthouse, according to a court order filed Wednesday.

Sandusky, 75, was sentenced in 2012 to 30 to 60 years in state prison, but the state Superior Court in February said that included the improper application of mandatory minimums. He was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse involving 10 boys.

Sandusky and his defense attorney, Al Lindsay, asked the state Supreme Court to review that decision, but the court in July declined to grant him a new trial.

In Wednesday’s court order, Judge John Foradora also directed the Centre County sheriff to arrange for transport for Sandusky from his cell at Laurel Highlands state prison in Somerset County to Bellefonte.

Sandusky’s November 2011 arrest led to the firing of of longtime coach Joe Paterno and forced out former university president Graham Spanier, as well as athletic director Tim Curley vice president Gary Schultz.

A federal judge in April dismissed Spanier’s misdemeanor child-endangerment conviction one day before he was scheduled to begin a jail sentence. The state attorney general’s office appealed that decision in May.