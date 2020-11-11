Penn State student reports sexual assault in East Halls, the 6th there since August

Another Penn State student has reported a sexual assault occurring in East Halls, where mostly freshmen reside, according to a timely warning issued by the university.

It is the ninth forcible sex offense reported on campus since August, and it is the sixth to have occurred in East Halls.

The sexual assault was reported late Wednesday afternoon, although the student said it occurred sometime Oct. 3. According to the report, the student reported “being the victim of non-consensual sex acts by another student known to them.”

The name of the specific residence hall was not released.

It is the fourth sexual assault — and third East Halls sexual assault — to have reportedly occurred on the same date of Oct. 3. (The other two East Halls assaults were reported the day they happened.) A university police spokesperson did not immediately return a message Wednesday seeking comment on whether any of the Oct. 3 cases are connected.

According to the timely warnings issued by Penn State, it can be “assumed that conditions continue to exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the university community.”

University Park provides several resources for sexual assault victims, including medical assistance and emotional support, which can be found on the Title IX page at titleix.psu.edu/resources-penn-state-university-park and also as outlined elsewhere on the university’s website.