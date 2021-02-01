Penn State fraternity suspended through summer 2024 for ‘significant violations’ of COVID-19 policies

Penn State announced the suspension of Sigma Chi, a fraternity in State College, due to significant violations of COVID-19 policies. adrey@centredaily.com

Another Penn State fraternity has been suspended — this time, through summer 2024 — for “significant violations of COVID-19 policies,” the university announced Monday.

It is the fourth frat this academic year to be suspended.

The Alpha Chi Chapter of Sigma Chi (400 E. Prospect Ave.) was placed on interim suspension Oct. 2 while an investigation was underway and the fraternity had appealed a finding of responsibility. But on Jan. 22, the suspension was made official by the Penn State Office of Student Conduct.

According to the university, which issued a news release Monday, the suspension occurred in response to a large gathering where COVID-19 protocols like mask-wearing and social-distancing were not enforced. The university also pointed out that, over the last two years, there have been “multiple” violations of university regulations in addition to violations involving alcohol and/or drug use.

“Despite multiple opportunities in recent years to correct various misbehaviors, the Sigma Chi chapter blatantly ignored clear guidelines about large gatherings during the pandemic,” Damon Sims, vice president for Student Affairs, said in a written statement. “We cannot allow groups that show evident disdain for the most basic public health requirements to persist with the risk they pose to our community.”

The suspension means the fraternity loses all privileges as a recognized student organization. It is no longer able to attend, or participate in, any activities or events, including those at the university.

Sigma Chi is just the latest fraternity to face suspension. In October, Sigma Tau Gamma was suspended through the summer of 2024 after hazing allegations and other university violations. In August, both Pi Kappa Alpha and Phi Kappa Psi were placed on interim/summary suspensions for violating COVID-19 guidelines.