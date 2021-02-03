Penn State offers update on ongoing investigation of racist ‘Zoom bombing’ against Black Caucus

adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State is continuing to investigate last week’s racist Zoom bombing of the student-based Black Caucus, offering a brief update Wednesday while also outlining other entities’ involvement.

According to the university, which issued a news release, university police have consulted with the FBI, Centre County District Attorney’s Office and its own Office of Information Security. Penn State also cautioned that investigations involving digital forensic evidence can be “lengthy.”

“(B)ut police want the community to know that they are actively investigating this crime with the full resources of University Police and Public Safety (UPPS),” the release stated. “Unfortunately, this Zoom attack on underrepresented communities is one among a number of similar incidents targeting universities across the nation.”

Based on interviews and public statements, 51 unwanted users of varying ages joined the online Zoom room of Penn State’s Black Caucus last Wednesday during a Spring Virtual Involvement Fair. Some users shouted the n-word, while others yelled homophobic slurs. Some users had swastikas set up as their virtual backgrounds, while another allegedly pulled down his pants and mooned the three executive officers there.

The entire incident lasted 10-15 minutes, until the caucus could remove and report each user. Police lauded the caucus for preserving “crucial evidence,” without offering specifics, which is only expected to help the investigation.

According to the university, some of the criminal charges that could be brought against identified individuals include ethnic intimidation, harassment, disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a computer. At this time, the university added, there are no indications the unwanted users are connected to the Penn State community.

Police said they provided the Black Caucus with an update on the investigation earlier this week. And they have also offered support through their Victim Services unit.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call University Police at 814-863-1111 or submit a tip online: https://www.police.psu.edu/report-crime.