Pegula Ice Arena is set to be used as a COVID-19 vaccination site. Here’s what to know 

Pegula Ice Arena is set to follow in the Bryce Jordan Center’s footsteps by transforming into a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Nearly 1,200 doses of the the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are scheduled to be administered from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22-24.

The clinic is open to Penn State students, employees and dependents of employees who are 16 or older. Appointments are required and can be scheduled online.

Students and employees can expect to be asked to show their Penn State identification upon arrival, while dependents of employees will be required to acknowledge they are a family member of an employee.

The clinic is scheduled to reopen May 13-15 to administer second doses of the two-shot vaccine.

“We are thrilled to be able to partner with Walmart to offer this important vaccination opportunity to the Penn State community,” Penn State’s COVID-19 operations control center Director Kelly Wolgast said in a statement. “Available time slots are limited, and we expect appointments to be in high demand, so I urge any member of our community who has not already received a vaccine to sign up quickly.”

The first 500 students who receive the vaccine at the clinic will be offered a certificate for a free ice cream cone from the Berkey Creamery. Additional on-site incentives are planned as well, the university said.

The vaccine is offered at no additional cost. Those who secure an appointment should bring their insurance card to the appointment.

People should arrive at Pegula’s “B” entrance about 10 minutes before their appointment and expect to stay about 15 minutes after for monitoring.

Walk-up COVID-19 testing will not be available at the arena while the clinic is ongoing. Testing is scheduled to be offered 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hintz Family Alumni Center instead.