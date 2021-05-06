What to know in the State College area as the busiest weekend in more than a year looms

Happy Valley is preparing for its busiest weekend since October 2019, perhaps better known as one of the final two months before COVID-19 was first identified.

Hotels are nearly sold out for the first time in more than a year as thousands of students’ families flock to the Centre Region to celebrate their graduation.

It’s a welcome sign for the beleaguered hospitality industry. Happy Valley Adventure Bureau Sales and Marketing Vice President Dave Gerdes said he’s looking forward to a “fantastic weekend.”

“We’ve been climbing Mount Nittany, but now we’re climbing Mount Everest,” Gerdes said. “We’re climbing it while we’re out of shape, but we’ll get there and make it to the top.”

The two busiest weekends of the year have traditionally revolved around Penn State; one is the Nittany Lions’ White Out game and the other is graduation.

The tourism promotion agency uses hotel occupancy rates and prices as a measure of how busy the region may be. The record came when Penn State played Michigan during the 2019 White Out.

The average price of a room surpassed $500, marking the first time hotels crossed that threshold. Even the 2018 White Out game against Ohio State — which slots second on the list — “didn’t even come close,” Gerdes said.

Graduation in 2018 and 2019 were third and fourth on the list.

“If the roses were in bloom, I’d be smelling them,” Gerdes said. “... It’s just a time to be really excited about. We’re here. Let’s face it, we missed this last year.”

What should you know about Penn State graduation?

Ceremonies are scheduled to play out Friday, Saturday and Sunday inside Beaver Stadium rain or shine. Graduates are limited to two guests.

Students will not be called upon to walk across the stage. Each graduate’s name, degree and major are expected to be featured on a video board. Diplomas are expected to be mailed about two months after graduation.

Penn State graduates take photos in front of Beaver Stadium on Thursday in University Park. Penn State will host in-person commencement ceremonies from Friday to Sunday. Noah Riffe nriffe@centredaily.com

The ceremonies are expected to last about an hour.

Face masks are required. Seats will be arranged in groups of three and distanced from others. The university plans to livestream the ceremonies for those who cannot make it.

Traffic, parking changes for Penn State student move-out

The university implemented a series of traffic and parking adjustments to ease the burden of spring departure. They’re in effect through Sunday.

Fraser Road will be restricted to northbound traffic only, with entrance from Pollock Road and an exit from Curtin Road.

Vehicle loading is permitted along the east side of Burrowes Road. There will be no Centre Area Transportation Authority or campus shuttle service on Burrowes Road.

Certain parking areas will be reserved for student departures only, including:

Brown E: permit holders must park at Nittany Deck, Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West.

permit holders must park at Nittany Deck, Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West. Green C: permit holders must park at Nittany Deck, Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West.

permit holders must park at Nittany Deck, Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West. Green N: permit holders must park at Nittany Deck, Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West.

permit holders must park at Nittany Deck, Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West. Orange B (softball): permit holders must park at other Orange lots, Jordan East or Stadium West.

permit holders must park at other Orange lots, Jordan East or Stadium West. Yellow J: permit holders must park at Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West.

permit holders must park at Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West. Yellow T: permit holders must be park at Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West.

Regional COVID-19 vaccination clinic will still be open

The Bryce Jordan Center won’t be as glamorous as its football counterpart, but is still set to play a valuable role.

The regional vaccination clinic is scheduled to be open Thursday through Monday. Walk-ins are welcome and the clinic is open to everyone.

The clinic is set to be open noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Monday, as well as 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.