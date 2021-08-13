Penn State’s faculty senate passes ‘vote of no confidence’ on university’s fall COVID-19 plan

Students wear masks as they walk in front of Old Main on the Penn State campus on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State’s faculty senate formally passed a vote of no confidence Friday on the university’s fall COVID-19 plan, slamming the administration for what it perceives as an inadequate response while again reiterating its desire for a vaccine mandate.

The resolution stopped short of directly expressing no confidence in the Penn State administration itself. But the largely symbolic move is the strongest stance yet the faculty senate has taken on the issue.

Two separate resolutions were passed at the special Zoom meeting. The second involved the vote of no confidence, which passed 109-57. The first was a resolution that called for additional COVID-19-related measures, a vaccine mandate, and more. That passed 128-32.

Both measures passed with a simple majority. Neither carries the power to directly cause any change, but the faculty senate’s hope is that the move might pressure the administration to finally act on their recommendations.

“They don’t necessarily have ‘teeth,’ “ said James Strauss, a biology professor and co-author of the no-confidence resolution, referring to both resolutions. “But we hope the administration is listening. And we are basically calling for the administration to reconsider their fall plan and — this is very important — work closely with staff, and make all plans and contingencies transparent to the university community at large.”

University President Eric Barron, who did not speak at the meeting, was among the nearly 500 in attendance. He released an open letter Thursday night, not long after the faculty senate publicly posted text of the resolutions, and explained he’s walked a delicate balance in satisfying a lot of groups.

In the letter, he alluded to a Quinnipiac poll that showed a nation split among university mandates, mandates that face legal challenges and a (Republican-controlled) state legislature that oversees part of the university’s funding. But the faculty senate essentially dismantled, or dismissed, every argument.

Follow the science, not the politicization, they said. Indiana University’s mandate has so far survived several court challenges (and a recent request involving the U.S. Supreme Court). And as for the state legislators, who control what amounts to less than 5% of the university’s annual budget?

“If we can’t stand up to that at the university, then that’s problematic,” said Timothy Robicheaux, an associate teaching professor of sociology and criminology. “... If we can’t stand up to those people, then we have a problem. We should be stronger than that.”

The CDT reached out to the office of state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Benner Township, Friday morning to ask him if such fears were unfounded. If Penn State would decide to mandate the vaccine, would the legislature consider cutting the university’s annual appropriation? Corman’s office responded Friday afternoon, saying it anticipated having a full response later in the afternoon.

The CDT will publish that response when it receives it.

Gov. Tom Wolf has said he would not mandate the vaccine and would allow universities to make their own choices. To date, more than three dozen Pennsylvania colleges have mandated the vaccine — including Bucknell, Carnegie Mellon and Penn — while more than 700 nationally have followed suit. More than half of Big Ten schools also currently have a mandate.

“We’re not flying alone here,” said Julie Gallagher, associate professor in arts and humanities. “In fact, we’re in the back of the pack.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back soon for updates.