Penn State releases University Park student vaccination rates, which outpace commonwealth’s rate

Some 80% of Penn State students at University Park have provided proof of vaccination, far outpacing the commonwealth’s 65.8% adult vaccination rate, according to data recently provided by the university.

Based on proof of vaccination uploaded to the university, Penn State reported Monday night that more than 86% of students living on-campus have been vaccinated compared to 78% living off-campus. Officials believe that number will continue to rise because the university has received more uploads every day.

“We believe a proportion of those who haven’t yet uploaded their proof of vaccination have already received their shots, as we are seeing more and more off-campus students uploading their proof of vaccination as the semester begins,” university President Eric Barron said in a written statement. “In fact, as of Friday, we received an additional 2,500 uploads.”

The numbers come after months of controversy and disagreement among faculty, students and community leaders with the administration and board of trustees regarding a vaccine mandate. Barron and the university rebuffed resolutions from both the faculty senate and the University Park Undergraduate Association that called for a vaccine requirement. Petitions, rallies, letters — and even a no-confidence vote in the fall COVID plan from the faculty senate — failed to persuade the university to change course from its decision to “heavily incentivize” the vaccine, helping make it readily available but not mandating it.

Barron appeared to take Monday’s numbers as a sign the university’s strategy was working.

“We believe our multi-pronged approach of incentivizing vaccines, indoor masking and testing plan will continue to be an effective strategy at mitigating this virus,” Barron added.

According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated twice weekly, University Park remains in far better shape than it was at this time last year. Over the last seven days, between Aug. 24 and Aug. 30, there were 64 positive tests — 60 students, four employees — out of 8,471 tests taken. By comparison, between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3 of last year, out of fewer than 5,500 tests taken, there were 362 positives.

Penn State required all unvaccinated students moving into on-campus housing to be tested upon arrival this semester. All students without proof of vaccination, regardless of whether on- or off-campus, will be required to undergo weekly testing during the fall.

Voluntary asymptomatic testing remains available for students from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday at Pegula Ice Arena and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday at the White Building. Students with symptoms are asked to schedule testing appoints through University Health Services via myUHS.

According to the university, some 83% of full-time employees at University Park have also indicated they are vaccinated — including 98% of administrators and 91% of academic personnel.

For more resources and testing information on Penn State and COVID-19, go to virusinfo.psu.edu.