Local NAACP criticizes Penn State over handling of ‘harassment’ incident involving faculty members

A white Penn State lecturer is accused of repeatedly shoving a Black professor out of a Willard Building restroom and onto the ground — and the local chapter of the NAACP excoriated both the university administration and police for their handling of the incident.

Robert Wahl, a 60-year-old adjunct lecturer of sociology and criminology, is accused of pushing the assistant teaching professor several times, once to the ground, over a masking disagreement Sept. 1, according to public documents. Based on two accounts to the CDT, the Black professor shouted for help while on the ground outside a second-floor restroom, as the suspect fled. The professor, whom one witness said complained about both his head and back, was then taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for evaluation.

Wahl was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, per the university. But the local chapter of the NAACP took exception to the charge that university police filed against Wahl; he was charged Tuesday with harassment, a summary offense on the same level as public drunkenness and littering, where the defendant faces a $471.75 fine and typically no jail time.

“Once again, the all-too-familiar pattern of sweeping race-related aggression under the rug, of minimizing the importance of race and racism on the Penn State campus, is being repeated,” read a statement from the State College NAACP Committee. “The responses of the university police and the administration are both unacceptable.”

It continued, “There is little doubt in our minds that had the roles been reversed, had the perpetrator been Black and the victim White, the charges would have been far more severe.”

The NAACP wrote that it’s been clearly alleged that the professor was racially attacked. In an email sent to faculty members in the African Studies Program, where the professor worked, Interim Director of African Studies Sinfree Makoni alleged the professor was “racially attacked” for “not wearing his mask properly.” Noah Riffe, a freelance photojournalist for the CDT and a Penn State student who assisted the professor at the scene, said the professor mentioned there he was called a racial slur.

Neither Wahl nor the professor immediately returned messages from the CDT seeking clarification. Penn State, which issued a written statement, also did not directly address CDT questions about whether it was looking into allegations of the professor being called a racial slur.

The Daily Collegian, a student publication, reported the Willard Building incident initially showed up in the university crime log as also including simple/other assault. But Jenn Cruden, Penn State Police and Public Safety’s public information officer, explained in a written statement that it’s not unusual for filed charges to differ from the log.

“The description of an incident on the police log is based upon the initial description police receive when an incident is reported to University Police,” she wrote. “The charges are based on the outcome of an investigation. Charges were filed based on Pennsylvania statutes and after consultation with the Centre County District Attorney’s Office.”

Based on Pennsylvania statutes, a charge of harassment can still involve physical contact such as striking, shoving or kicking. Both intent and the degree of injury can also play a role in distinguishing between simple assault and the less-serious charge of harassment, and it was not made clear to the CDT what Wahl’s intent was or the extent of the professor’s injuries.

The local chapter of the NAACP has called for Wahl’s termination, intimating that more severe charges such as aggravated disorderly conduct should have been filed, and it made several demands of Penn State. According to court documents, Wahl has not yet entered a plea.

“We demand that Penn State University review this case thoroughly as it clearly represents yet another instance of systemic injustice based on race, and it clearly shows a far higher regard for the perpetrator than for the victim,” the NAACP statement read. “We hold Penn State and university police accountable for the casual handling of this matter. We demand that Wahl receive the appropriate charges for his actions, that he be removed from paid administrative leave immediately, and terminated.”