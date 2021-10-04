Penn State professors will protest the university’s COVID policies in a unique way this week. Here’s why

About 150 people attended an Aug. 27 rally at Old Main led by the Penn State faculty-based group Coalition for a Just University. The group is organizing a “Teach-Out(side)” this week to continue to protest the university’s COVID-19 policies. Centre Daily Times, file

More than 50 Penn State professors — mostly from University Park — will protest several university-related COVID policies this week by holding a “Teach-Out(side),” where classes will be moved to the safer outdoors and away from their usual locations.

The protest, organized by the faculty-based group Coalition for a Just University (CJU), will take place Monday through Thursday to continue to advocate for a vaccine mandate, increased testing and increased safety precautions at large events like football games. Participating class sizes range from nine students to more than 700, a group spokesperson said, and the number of participating instructors includes only those who have so far confirmed their involvement.

“I want the administration to appreciate the fact that their faculty, their students and their community expect more from them,” said David Almeida, professor of human development and family studies, who will teach his 106-person class outside. “Quite frankly, we’re living through a health crisis that we haven’t seen for over a century. And the place not just where I work but a place that is absolutely a part of me has not done their job in leading.

“So I want them to take notice, and I want them to listen.”

The protest calls for the implementation of the recommendations put forth by the CJU science team, which published a detailed report last month on fall COVID-19 projections and ways to mitigate that. They asked for a vaccine mandate, required testing of the vaccinated (ideally once every three weeks) and making admission to Beaver Stadium contingent on either a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination.

The university has not shown a desire to follow any of those demands, however, consistently rejecting calls for a vaccine mandate that was championed by the faculty senate, two local student governments, community leaders and other various groups.

“We have a responsibility here as an institution that is respected in the commonwealth,” CJU spokesperson Valerie Braman said. “We can and should be doing better.”

For every success that Penn State touts in the fight against COVID, CJU appeared to add an asterisk. Yes, University Park students boast an 87.2% vaccination rate — but, CJU members noted, commonwealth campuses such as Fayette and Schuylkill remain below 60%. Sure, confirmed cases at University Park have declined the last three weeks and remain a fraction of where they stood last fall — but, professors said, it’s unknown how many unconfirmed asymptomatic cases there are. Yes, athletics officials are following federal and state requirements regarding crowds at Beaver Stadium — but good luck finding an expert who doesn’t favor increased precautions.

For its part, the university expressed few concerns over this week’s protest. Although Penn State showed opposition to the group’s earlier “Zoom-In” because of potential accreditation issues, a spokesperson said Friday it did not object to this — as long as instructors adjusted appropriately.

“Penn State has no objection to the occasional change in course location,” spokesperson Wyatt DuBois said in a written statement, “assuming instructors can cover the course material consistent with the pedagogy of the course, are attentive to the inherent power differential between instructor and student when asking students if they have any objections to a temporary change in course location, and choose a location that does not compromise the ability of those with a disability to attend the class.”

Kirk French, a teaching professor of anthropology, might have been forced to make the most adjustments to participate in the “Teach-Out(side).” At 726 students, French’s ANTH140 class affectionately known as “Booze and Culture” is the largest anthropology course in the country.

He’ll be teaching just one course outside next week due to the logistics. But he plans to teach from the steps of Old Main while his class sits on the lawn, where audio equipment will be set up and where students will be asked to follow along with some visual presentations via smartphone, laptop or tablet.

“We are one of the top research universities the world but, yet, we’re going to allow public opinion and politics to dictate how we manage a health crisis,” French said, alluding to the university’s concern of angering a Republican-controlled legislature that controls its annual appropriation. “To me, that really tarnishes the reputation of a research university. I’m just kind of sickened by all that and so disappointed.”

Like Almeida, French gives his students the option of attending class or watching his lectures live online. As a result, French’s classroom — which would otherwise be packed shoulder-to-shoulder like Beaver Stadium — sees about 200 students attend in-person with the rest watching online, and this week will be his first opportunity to operate closer to normal. Usually, the popular instructor — whom 98% of students said they would take another class with — walks around the classroom, asks questions and cracks jokes. He couldn’t quite do that now, especially with his own concerns about getting COVID and passing it on to his 7-year-old daughter, who’s too young to be vaccinated.

French said it “pains” him, but he intends to to reduce the class size next semester, from 726 students to just 50 students “because of the decisions this administration has made.”

Across at least seven other Penn State campuses this week, dozens of other professors will follow in the footsteps of both French and Almeida. Thousands of students will take part in outdoor classes, unless rain forces them indoors, and CJU will continue to pressure the university to improve its policies related to COVID-19.

“The thing that really frustrates me is we’re trying to to provide a safer place for our students and a healthier community,” Almeida added. “We’re not asking for raises. We’re not asking for differences in how much we teach. We’re asking for health and safety, and we want to work with them.”