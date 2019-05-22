The local primary election results are in for Centre County. Here’s who won

There will be some shakeup on State College Borough Council, as incumbent David Brown fell short of re-election in Tuesday's municipal primary election. lmuthler@centredaily.com

After all the municipal primary votes were counted Tuesday night in Centre County, the unofficial results from the Centre County Election and Voter Registration Office revealed some shakeup on State College Borough Council.

In her first run for Borough Council, Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences Assistant Dean Deanna Behring earned the most votes with 1,617 or 21.73%. She was followed by incumbents Jesse Barlow with 1,306 votes, or 17.55%, and Janet Engeman with 1,306, or 17.55%. Former borough Manager Peter Marshall was fourth with 1,118, or 15.02%

With four seats open on the seven-member council, incumbent David Brown fell short of re-election, coming in fifth on the Democratic ballot, with 995 or 13.37%.





The lone Republican running for State College Borough Council, Lynn Herman, earned 491 or 80.89% of the votes. There were 116 write-ins.

In Halfmoon Township, five Republicans were running for two spots. Charles Beck and David Piper earned the most votes, with 154 (26.46%) and 148 (25.43) respectively. Mark Stevenson and Frank Keshvari will move on on the Democratic side.

Elsewhere in the Centre Region, Republican College Township incumbents Steven Lyncha and Richard Francke will both be moving on, as will Democratic Harris Township Supervisor Bruce Lord. Incumbent Democrat Elliot Abrams will move on in Patton Township, along with Democrat Aaron Miller.

In Ferguson Township, the uncontested supervisor results officially set up November battles between Democrat Laura Dininni and Republican Ralph Wheland in Ward 1, Democrat Prasenjit Mitra and Republican Janet Whitaker in Ward 2, and Democrat Patty Stephens and Republican Jeremie Thompson in Ward 3.





In a contested Republican race in Benner Township, Larry Lingle topped Nate Campbell, 295 votes to 232. Uncontested, Democrat Thomas Kalinowski will move on to the general election, with 176 votes. There were 47 Democratic write-ins.

Running uncontested, incumbents Douglas Johnson, Gina Thompson and Joanne Tosti-Vasey will all move on to November for Bellefonte Borough Council.