The results are in for Centre County school boards. Here’s who won

With Centre County school districts facing a variety of issues including facility updates and building projects, some school boards will have new faces.

Each board is made up of nine members, who ran for four-year terms. With 100% percent of precincts reporting, here’s a breakdown of unofficial results from each race.

Bald Eagle Area

No incumbents were on the ballot for the Bald Eagle Area school board’s five open seats.

In Region 2, Adam Frank and Molly Pomeroy-Hoover won two open seats. Frank received 1,178 votes, and Pomeroy-Hoover received 1,026 votes.

Alesha Drapcho-Gavlock ran unopposed for a seat in Region 1, while Jason Penland and Gary Heverly Jr. ran for two seats in Region 3.

Bellefonte

Two incumbents will remain on the board, which had five open seats and six candidates. Donna Smith and Kimberly Hearn secured their seats with 4,473 votes and 2,973 votes, respectively.

Newcomers to the board will be Mark William Badger (4,007 votes), Max Kroell (3,788 votes) and Julie Fitzgerald (4,158 votes).

Penns Valley

Domer Smeltzer (2,426 votes), Scott Butler (2,301 votes), Ryan Martin (2,285 votes) and Barry Sands (2,052 votes) will replace four outgoing at-large board members.

Jefrey Wall, the district’s former business manager, ran unopposed for the Region 1 seat.

Philipsburg-Osceola

Incumbent candidates were unopposed in District 1 (Mel Curtis), District 2 (Todd Jeffries) and District 4 (Robert Miller).

State College

Challenger Todd Baney did not secure enough votes to oust one of five incumbents seeking reelection to the State College Area school board. President Amber Concepcion (13,127 votes), Vice President Amy Bader (13,079 votes), Gretchen Brandt (12,785 votes), Laurel Zydney (11,393 votes) and Daniel Duffy (12,775 votes) are all set to get another term.