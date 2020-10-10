More than half the candidates didn’t attend the League of Women Voters’ public forum. Here’s why 

A father with a full-time job, community volunteer, activist and candidate in the November election, Peter Buck is busy — but not too busy to miss an event geared toward voter education.

“Democracy requires clarity,” the former Ferguson Township supervisor said. “A forum, a town hall, a debate, these events, which are meant to reach as many voters as possible, create a means for transparency in who you are actually voting for.”

Running to represent the 171st Legislative District, Buck was one of five candidates in attendance at the League of Women Voters candidates’ night, which took place virtually — less than one month before the election — on Thursday. The forum featured challengers Ian Kidd, Joe Waltz and Steve Yetsko and incumbent Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township. Candidates were asked a series of questions, none of which were made public prior to the event.

Six other candidates — five incumbents and one challenger — did not participate in the forum, the only one scheduled before the Nov. 3 election. Some cited other obligations; others did not respond at all.

“The reason that we do it is to provide the voters with an opportunity to see the candidates in a head-to-head format, so they can compare each candidates’ positions on various issues of importance to the community and their solutions to those problems,” Centre County League of Women Voters co-presiding officer Sue Sargo said. “To me, that’s the most fair, upfront way to educate the voters about those two candidates.”

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed and active participation in government. Co-presiding officer Jan Koch and Sargo said the League has had difficulty scheduling candidates’ nights with those running for federal office before, but attendance varies from year to year and depends on what races are being featured: local, state and federal offices.

The date for Thursday’s event was set in August, and invitations to participate were sent Aug. 31. Koch and Sargo said each candidate received them and had until Oct. 1 to accept or decline.

Several of the candidates who didn’t attend said they had schedule conflicts, adding that they are available to voters in several ways. But due to the lack of attendance from Congressional candidates, these races were not represented because regulations from the Federal Election Commission and League policies require at least two parties be present for each federal office at candidate forums.

Running to represent the 12th Congressional District, Democratic challenger Lee Griffin accepted the invitation to participate in the forum. United States Rep. Fred Keller declined. Instead, he attended an event hosted by the Bradford/Sullivan Farm Bureau. Keller will be participating in a nonpartisan candidates’ forum, hosted by the Clinton County Christian Coalition, on Oct. 13.

“Congressman Keller has made it a point to actively engage with constituents across the 12th District’s 15 counties, each of which he will visit leading up to the election to meet with voters just as he has always done,” spokesman Jon Anzur told the CDT.

Keller’s absence meant Griffin was barred from participating.

“I’m very disappointed that I won’t be able to participate in the event after having accepted the invitation. I’ve had several constituents ask when they would be able to hear both candidates speak or debate,” Griffin told the CDT. “Given the limitations on campaigning presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, this forum would have provided voters with a wonderful opportunity to get to know the people running to represent them.”

Voters can email Griffin at info@leegriffinforcongress.com or through the contact form on his website, leegriffinforcongress.com.

Matt Brennan, a spokesperson for Rep. Glenn Thompson, said the congressman did not participate in candidates’ night because his opponent in the 15th Congressional District, Robert Williams, did not respond to the League’s invitation. But according to the League, neither candidate responded to the invitation. Williams did not respond to a follow-up from the CDT.

Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, did not participate due to a prior engagement.

“I have not missed any of these in my career, but I had already committed and made a promise to be at an event (Thursday) night, and I believe in keeping those promises,” he told the CDT Wednesday. “As you may also guess, in my 90-some days in this position as leader in the middle of a pandemic and in the middle of trying to finish the remaining seven months of a budget as we’re trying to wrap up bill packages, we’re here until 9 and 10 o’clock at night.”

Benninghoff — who said he prides himself in being “very available” to constituents — added that it’s “very hard to squeeze things in” and make adjustments to schedules quickly. If voters have questions about his campaign, they may contact him by email at kbenninghoff171@gmail.com with a call-back number.

“I’ve been very faithful, but I just cannot make a change to something I promised to attend,” he said.

State Republican incumbents Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, R-McElhattan — who did not respond to a request for comment — and Rep. Rich Irvin, R-Spruce Creek, were also not in attendance.

“We ask students and teachers to show up to Zoom classes. We ask doctors and patients to participate in Zoom doctor’s appointments and employers and job seekers to show up to job interviews,” Waltz, Borowicz’s opponent, said. “Being available to constituents for a 15-minute block of time, hosted by the Centre County League of Women Voters, should be no different.”

Irvin was unavailable to attend candidates’ night, saying that “there are occasions my schedule does not permit me to attend every campaign or legislative event,” in an email sent to the CDT.

On Thursday night, Irvin attended the Huntingdon County Republicans’ Fall Dinner, an in-person event where he could “see and thank many of my biggest supporters,” he said.

“Since I was first elected in 2014, this will be the only candidates’ night I have missed,” he said. “If any voter wishes to talk to me in-person, email your phone number to richirvin7@gmail.com, and I will call or just email any questions.”

When candidates do not participate in open forums, Koch and Sargo said, their absence poses challenges to voter education. For this election in particular, where no candidate is running unopposed, the League recommends voters look at incumbents’ voting records, utilize online resources — like election guides — and reach out to candidates to learn more about their platform before voting in-person, by mail or absentee.

“We believe it is your voice. It is your voice in how not only the country is run, but your local area, your school district, your community,” Koch said. “It’s so important that voters express themselves, and they research the candidates.”