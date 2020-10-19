Donald Trump Jr. to return to Centre County for campaign rally

The eldest child of President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Nittany Valley Tuesday as the leading campaigns continue to hit the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump Jr., who has been on the campaign trail for the Republican president, is scheduled to lead a rally about 3 p.m. Tuesday at Fullington Trailways.

Trump Jr. last visited Centre County in April 2019 during a “Campus Clash” stop at Penn State. He’s also scheduled to visit Blair County at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Those who wish to attend can register for up to two tickets, which are set to be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. It was not immediately clear if masks would be required or if there is a capacity limit.

Though neither Trump nor Joe Biden have visited Centre County this year, both have made a broader point to fight for Pennsylvania. The Keystone State, which was one of six states to flip from Democrat in 2012 to Republican in 2016, is viewed as a swing state.

Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen was the first to deliver a campaign speech in Centre County. She spoke in August at GodSpeed Event Center in Port Matilda.

Pennsylvania has the fifth-most electoral votes in the United States and has voted for the winning candidate in each of the last three elections.