Federal judge throws out lawsuit filed by Pa. lawmakers, others over Centre County’s election grant

Centre County can use a nearly $864,000 private grant to fund election initiatives and defray election expenses, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

U.S. Middle District Court Judge Matthew Brann dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Pennsylvania voter advocacy group, Republican state lawmakers and three Centre County residents that sought to block the county from using the money.

The Pennsylvania Voters Alliance and state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, R-McElhattan, among others, argued the funding violated federal election law and would provide an advantage to Democrats and progressive candidates.

“None of these theories are persuasive,” Brann wrote in his 18-page ruling.

The lawsuit did not allege the grants handed out by the Center for Tech and Civic Life — a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization — would restrict voting.

The “generalized grievance” was only that the grants would make it more difficult for Republicans to elect their preferred candidate, Brann wrote.

“Though plaintiffs have done a valiant job of disguising it, the only interest they have identified is of a general nature — that plaintiffs’ ability to influence state and federal elections will be diluted if (Centre County and others) take steps that might result in increased voter turnout,” Brann wrote.

The CTCL handed out grants to more than 2,300 election administrators throughout the United States, including 18 counties in Pennsylvania. Eleven of the 18 counties voted in 2016 for Republican President Donald Trump.

The allegations contained in the 65-page lawsuit relied on a “highly attenuated causal chain of events,” Brann wrote.

There is no guarantee higher voter turnout would be in support of progressive candidates, let alone enough to influence the outcome of the election.

“The implication that increased voter turnout is inherently beneficial to progressive candidates is dubious at best,” Brann wrote. “And the court finds this assumption far too dependent on the actions of tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of voters to premise standing.”

Centre County Commissioner Mike Pipe said the county was “very pleased” with Brann’s ruling.

The lawsuit “had no affect” on how the county prepared for the election, though Centre County will likely have to spend “thousands” to cover legal costs, Pipe said.

It was not immediately clear if Brann’s ruling will be appealed. Similar cases have been rejected in Iowa, Texas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

The lawsuits are “frivolous, peddle misinformation and waste election officials’ time at the voter’s expense,” the CTCL said in a written statement.

“As a nonpartisan organization backed by Democrats, Republicans and nonpartisan officials, we look forward to continuing this critical grant program in these unprecedented times so that voters can participate in this election and remain safe and healthy,” the organization said.