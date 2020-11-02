Over 26,000 people have already voted in Centre County. Here’s what to know if you haven’t

Editor’s note: Tuesday is set to be an Election Day like none other. Follow centredaily.com for updates throughout the day and for live results of races. Let us know what you’re seeing at the polls and share your voting experiences by emailing cdtnewstips@centredaily.com.

More than 29,000 Centre County voters cast ballots ahead of Tuesday’s general election, but plenty of people are expected to be out and about to vote in person or drop off ballots.

More than 37,000 of the 112,054 registered voters in Centre County applied for mail-in ballots. While Pennsylvania counties now have until Friday to count mail-in and absentee ballots that are postmarked by Tuesday, county and state officials are urging voters not to put those ballots in the mail. Instead, they should be dropped off at secure drop boxes throughout the county or the county elections office.

Here’s what to know before heading to the polls, a drop box or the elections office:

How do I return my mail-in ballot?

Two envelopes are included with each mail-in ballot — a secrecy envelope and an outer envelope.

In order for mail-in and absentee ballots to be counted, voters must make sure they seal their ballot in the white inner secrecy envelope that indicates “official” ballot. Then, voters must place the secrecy envelope in the pre-addressed outer return envelope and sign their name.

If the outer return envelope does not include the voter’s signature, the ballot will not be counted.

Under Pennsylvania law, voters must return their own ballots unless an exemption is granted for those with a disability who have designated someone in writing to deliver their ballot.

Centre County has eight secure ballot drop boxes stationed throughout the county. The boxes are monitored by video surveillance and include structural security measures to prevent tampering.

Ballot drop boxes may be found at the following locations:

Willowbank Building, 420 Holmes St. in Bellefonte

Patton Township Municipal Building, 100 Patton Plaza

Ferguson Township Municipal Building, 3147 Research Drive

State College Municipal Building, 243 S. Allen St.

Spring Township Municipal Building, 1309 Blanchard St.

Magisterial District Office 49-3-03, 118 Enterprise Drive in Philipsburg

Magisterial District Office 49-3-04, 2795 Earlystown Road in Centre Hall

HUB-Robeson Center, on the Penn State campus

Ballots must be returned to the county elections office or a drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

If a ballot is returned with a postmark after Election Day, it will not be counted.

I applied for a mail-in ballot, but can I vote in-person instead?

If an individual applied for a mail-in ballot but wants to vote in-person, they will be allowed as long as the ballot has not been cast.

Voters who want to vote at the polls are asked to hold on to their mail-in ballot and return envelope and bring them with them on Election Day. Poll workers will ask the voter to sign a declaration, saying they did not yet vote, and the mail-in ballot will be surrendered on site.

If an individual loses or forgets their mail-in ballot, they may vote by provisional ballot on Election Day.

What is a provisional ballot?

A provisional ballot is a paper ballot given to voters who believe to be registered but whose names do not appear in the sign-in book at a polling place.

If you are a first-time voter who does not provide an ID at the polls on Election Day, you will be offered a provisional ballot.

When do polls open on Election Day?

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday. A voter must be in line by 8 p.m. in order to vote.

How do I find my polling place?

To find your polling place to vote in person, visit centrecountyvotes.com or call the Centre County elections office at 355-6703. If a change was made to a precinct, voters should have received an official notice.

Are masks required when voting in person?

Despite the statewide masking order and local ordinances that mandate mask-wearing, the right to vote supersedes those regulations.

Though the Centre County Board of Elections is “strongly encouraging” voters to wear masks, all poll workers will be required to wear a face covering while working on Election Day.

What other health precautions are in place at voting precincts?

To accommodate social distancing, people waiting to vote will be required to stand six feet apart, and sanitizer will be available upon entry and exit to precincts. In addition, there will be sneeze guards for all poll workers.

To minimize shared surfaces, each voter will be given their own pen to complete their ballot and keep after they are finished voting.

Poll workers will also clean every booth and table after use.

Do I need an ID to vote in person?

If you’ve voted at your polling place before, you do not need to bring an ID to cast your ballot. Those who are voting for the first time in their election district must show ID.

Acceptable IDs include:

Driver’s license

U.S. passport

Military, student or employee ID

Voter registration card

Firearm permit

Current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or government check

Any ID issued by the commonwealth or federal government

Any ID without a photo must have your address on it.

Who can be inside voting precincts?

The following people are permitted inside or within 10 feet of the entrance to a precinct while voting is in progress:

Precinct election officials

Polling place clerks

Machine inspectors

Approved poll watchers

No more than 10 people in the process of voting

Approved people assisting voters

Police officers in the act of voting or who have been called to the polling place to preserve the peace

What if I am intimidated at the polls?

It is illegal for any person or company to intimidate or coerce voters in Pennsylvania. If you experience intimidation at the polls, call your District Attorney’s Office and notify your local board of elections.

Complaints may also be submitted to the Department of State online or by calling 877-868-3772.

Who to call with questions?

For questions regarding registration, ballot applications or the general election, contact the Centre County Office of Elections and Voter Registration at 355-6703 or elections@centrecountypa.gov.