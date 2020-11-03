Centre County polling places open with some lines, COVID-19 precautions in place

No hiccups were reported early Tuesday morning at any of Centre County’s 84 polling locations.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and are expected to remain open until 8 p.m.

“It’s been a busy morning,” county administrator Margaret Gray said before 9 a.m. “But everything has gone well so far.”

Lines formed at some polling places, including the Spring Township Municipal Building and Nittany Valley Event Center. Other locations, including the Centre Hall Volunteer Fire Company station, had only a few handfuls of people waiting to vote shortly after the polls opened.

At least five polling places in the Nittany and Penns valleys were plastered with colorful fliers that served as reminders to stay six feet apart and to wear a mask.

One Bellefonte location used faded brown rugs and yellow tape to mark six feet of space.

Poll workers and judges of elections staffed the locations, each inheriting an increased risk of contracting the new coronavirus by interacting with hundreds of voters.

Anna Kochersperger, judge of elections at Harris Township West, was among those who were able to eschew their concerns as they reported for duty.

“I have a job where I can work from home, so I’ve been able to keep my risk levels pretty negligible otherwise,” the 40-year-old said. “If this is the one thing I do that’s risky, it is well worth it.”

Others weren’t in the lower risk category.

Jean Folk, an 84-year-old poll worker who served with Kochersperger at Harris Township West, said she was “fairly determined” to build on her 21-year tradition.

“I have fears,” Folk said. “... But knowing Boalsburg as well as I do and living here 50-some years, this is just something I like to do.”

John McKinstry, judge of elections at Ferguson North 2, took time before Tuesday to consider the risk. But he, like his peers, felt Election Day was worth it.

“This is something I enjoy doing,” McKinstry said. “I wasn’t going to let this virus stop me from doing that.”

It was not immediately clear as of 7:30 a.m. how voter turnout was tracking compared to previous presidential elections. The rate has ranged in the last three elections from 62% in 2012 to 72% in 2008.

No matter the rate, votes cast in Centre County will affect who wins the battleground state. President Donald Trump won the Keystone State by fewer than 45,000 votes in 2016.

Pennsylvania has not voted for a Republican candidate in back-to-back elections since 1984 and 1988, and voted for the Democratic candidate in six of the past seven elections.