Elections
Live updates: Here’s what’s happening in Centre County on Election Day 2020
Polls are now open in Pennsylvania and will close at 8 p.m. This story will be updated throughout the day with news from polling places, the mail-in voting processing center and more.
Let us know what’s happening at your polling place or share your voting experience by emailing cdtnewstips@centredaily.com.
Polling sites
To find your polling place to vote in person, visit centrecountyvotes.com or call the Centre County elections office at 355-6703.
Penn Stater set up as Vote-By-Mail Processing Room
Elections workers will process tens of thousands of mail-in ballots starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center. It will be streamed on CNET’s YouTube channel.
More than 31,000 voted early
As of Monday, 36,663 ballots were sent and 31,433 ballots had been returned, according to data from the Centre County Elections Office.
