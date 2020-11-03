Live updates: Here’s what’s happening in Centre County on Election Day 2020

Polls are now open in Pennsylvania and will close at 8 p.m. This story will be updated throughout the day with news from polling places, the mail-in voting processing center and more.

Polling sites

To find your polling place to vote in person, visit centrecountyvotes.com or call the Centre County elections office at 355-6703.

Line is moving but still long! Now that polls are open, Centre County election staff are processing the mail-in and absentee ballots they’ve received so far. However, they cannot start tabulating them until polls close at 8 tonight. @WJACTV pic.twitter.com/ckhx5zwZz8 — Samantha York (@SamYorkReports) November 3, 2020

It’s Election Day.



I’ve visited four polling locations so far, and the Spring Township municipal building had the longest line by far. The parking lot is full and dozens of cars are parked along the side of the road. pic.twitter.com/F6wrm1xPhO — Bret Pallotto (@BretPallottoCDT) November 3, 2020

@centredaily line 25 deep here in Bellefonte (furniture store location on Benner). Polls don't open for 32 minutes yet! pic.twitter.com/ln2xZ9qYOz — Evan Smith (@SportsNTheatre) November 3, 2020

Polls are now open in Pennsylvania for #Elections2020 . 50+ people were in line by 6:50am at this polling place in State College. pic.twitter.com/CS5WOegkvV — Centre County Report (@CentreCountyRep) November 3, 2020

ICYMI: The @JordanCenter serves as an Election Day poll site for the 2020 general election -- moved from the campus HUB. It was chosen due to its scale and design in order to implement proper COVID-19 protocols. https://t.co/eo3tlzceKg pic.twitter.com/ACqm1gNWaL — Penn State (@penn_state) November 3, 2020

Penn Stater set up as Vote-By-Mail Processing Room

Elections workers will process tens of thousands of mail-in ballots starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center. It will be streamed on CNET’s YouTube channel.

With safety measures in place, the Centre County elections office was set up Monday night to start processing mail-in ballots Tuesday morning in one of the conference rooms at the Penn Stater. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

The Centre County Board of Elections will begin the processing/pre-canvassing of absentee and mail-in ballots at 7 AM.



Use the links below to view a livestream of the Vote by Mail Processing Room.



Split Screen: https://t.co/RxXmWippMx

Wide Angle: https://t.co/HxQGxVObXZ — Centre County Government (@CentreCountyGov) November 3, 2020

More than 31,000 voted early

As of Monday, 36,663 ballots were sent and 31,433 ballots had been returned, according to data from the Centre County Elections Office.