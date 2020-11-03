Centre Daily Times Logo
Live updates: Here’s what’s happening in Centre County on Election Day 2020

By CDT staff reports

Polls are now open in Pennsylvania and will close at 8 p.m. This story will be updated throughout the day with news from polling places, the mail-in voting processing center and more.

Let us know what’s happening at your polling place or share your voting experience by emailing cdtnewstips@centredaily.com.

Polling sites

To find your polling place to vote in person, visit centrecountyvotes.com or call the Centre County elections office at 355-6703.

Penn Stater set up as Vote-By-Mail Processing Room

Elections workers will process tens of thousands of mail-in ballots starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center. It will be streamed on CNET’s YouTube channel.

01CountPrep.JPG
With safety measures in place, the Centre County elections office was set up Monday night to start processing mail-in ballots Tuesday morning in one of the conference rooms at the Penn Stater. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

More than 31,000 voted early

As of Monday, 36,663 ballots were sent and 31,433 ballots had been returned, according to data from the Centre County Elections Office.

Bernadette Witzig-now.jpg
Juniper Village resident Bernadette Witzig, 99, cast her absentee ballot for the general election on Oct. 20. Witzig cast her first vote for a U.S. president in 1944 with a vote for Franklin Roosevelt. She has voted in 19 presidential elections since then, spanning over 76 years. Photo provided
