With all eyes on Pennsylvania, crucial ballot counting continues in Centre County

After 19 hours of processing mail-in ballots cast by Centre County voters, the board of elections paused pre-canvassing efforts at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center early Wednesday morning.

Election workers began processing more than 31,000 mail-in ballots at 7 a.m. Tuesday. At 2 a.m. Wednesday, the county announced work would pause until 9 a.m.

Efforts have resumed to process another 3,340 vote-by-mail ballots.

“We will have this completed by 5 p.m. on Wednesday,” the county said in a tweet.

According to unofficial elections results from the county, 73,667 total ballots have been counted. Of those, 37,356 are for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and 34,830 are for President Donald Trump.

Ballots were brought to the Penn Stater in two phases. The first phase consisted of mail-in ballots cast by 5 p.m. Monday, and the second group consisted of ballots collected between 5:01 Monday and 8 p.m. on Election Day, when drop boxes and polls closed.

By 3 p.m. Tuesday, workers were running hours ahead of schedule. With the majority of mail-in ballots — 28,510 — processed, the first round of unofficial results were tabulated by the county elections office just after 8 p.m.

Across Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, more than 1 million ballots still need to be counted.