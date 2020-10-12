We Rebuild
Oct. 12 update: Centre County reports 112 weekend cases of COVID-19, state adds 2,254
Centre County added 112 COVID-19 cases over the weekend and has had a total of 3,515 (3,435 confirmed and 80 probable) since March 20, the state Department of Health said Monday. The county reported 22 new cases Sunday and 90 new cases Monday. The state lists 13 Centre County deaths, while the county coroner’s office has confirmed nine deaths related to COVID-19.
Thirteen COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County, according to the state dashboard. Two ventilators are in use on non-COVID patients. Mount Nittany Medical Center said Friday it would activate its COVID-19 surge capacity plan as it was treating 13 people with coronavirus.
The breakdown of Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:
- 16801 (State College): 2,182 confirmed, 33 probable
- 16802 (University Park): 543, 1-4 probable
- 16803 (State College): 235, 13 probable
- 16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 122, 11 probable
- 16686 (Tyrone): 43, 1-4 probable
- 16870 (Port Matilda): 32, 1-4 probable
- 16866 (Philipsburg): 30, 1-4 probable
- 16827 (Boalsburg): 29, 0 probable
- 16875 (Spring Mills): 28, 0 probable
- 16841 (Howard): 26, 1-4 probable
- 16853 (Milesburg): 25, 0 probable
- 16828 (Centre Hall): 24, 1-4 probable
- 16822 (Beech Creek): 14, 0 probable
- 16851 (Lemont): 10, 0 probable
- 16820 (Aaronsburg): 9, 1-4 probable
- 16845 (Karthaus): 9, 0 probable
- 16666 (Osceola Mills): 8, 1-4 probable
- 16844 (Julian): 8, 0 probable
- 16854 (Millheim): 7, 1-4 probable
- 16877 (Warriors Mark): 7, 1-4 probable
- 16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 5, 0 probable
- 16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 5, 1-4 probable
- 16872 (Rebersburg): 5, 1-4 probable
- 16804, 16826, 16829, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16860, 16874, 16882: 1-4 cases each
The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.
Pennsylvania added a total of 2,254 cases between Sunday and Monday as the statewide total rose to 173,304. The state reported 1,166 new cases Sunday and 1,088 new cases Monday. Overall, there have been 2.04 million negative tests, and an estimated 81% of patients have recovered. There have been 8,368 deaths across the state, including six new deaths reported Sunday and 18 on Monday.
The age breakdown of those who have tested positive is:
- Approximately 1% are 0-4
- Nearly 2% are 5-12
- Nearly 5% are 13-18
- Nearly 14% are 19-24
- Nearly 36% are 25-49
- Approximately 21% are 50-64
- Approximately 21% are 65 or older
Statewide, there have been 23,953 cases among residents and 5,289 cases among employees in 1,007 nursing and personal care homes in 61 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 5,552 have occurred in residents of nursing and personal care facilities. In Centre County, there have been 58 resident cases, 35 employee cases and nine deaths in 11 facilities.
