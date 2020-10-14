Tests that provide quicker COVID-19 results are coming to Centre County. Here’s what we know

Tests that can detect the new coronavirus in about 15 minutes are coming to Centre County, the state Health Department said Wednesday.

Centre County is one of seven counties set to receive some of the 250,000 COVID-19 antigen test kits distributed by the state government. The counties were targeted because of their high incidence rates.

The kits provided by the federal government are expected to be distributed to long-term care facilities, personal care homes, higher education institutions, drug, alcohol and behavioral health treatment centers, state and county correctional facilities, and health care providers.

The DOH plans to share information about which sites accepted the test kits “in the coming days,” spokesperson Nate Wardle wrote. The test are expected to be available “as soon as possible.”

Penn State is set to receive a portion of the tests distributed throughout Centre County, university spokesperson Wyatt DuBois wrote. It is not yet known how many tests the university will receive, or when they will receive them.

Targeted populations include those in congregate care environments, child care workers, K-12 students and adults who work in K-12 settings, college students, those without permanent housing, food distribution facility employees, food workers and first responders.

The DOH anticipates receiving hundreds of thousands of additional tests in the coming weeks and months as flu season approaches.

“Antigen test cards are a timely, quick and easy-to-use tool for communities to receive rapid COVID-19 testing,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a written statement. “These test kits ... will further help communities struggling with the spread of COVID-19.”

How does it work?

A health care provider swabs a patient’s nose, twirls the sample on a test card, adds a chemical solution and waits for the result. Markings appear on the card to indicate a positive or negative result, much like a pregnancy test.

Antigen tests can be considered for those with symptoms in settings were there is a high probability they or the population to be tested is positive.

How accurate are they?

Antigen tests have their limitations. They are not as sensitive as molecular tests and may need to be confirmed with a lab test in some cases, according to the Food and Drug Administration.