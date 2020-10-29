Oct. 29 update: Centre County adds 46 new cases of COVID-19; Pa. has 2,202 new positives

Centre County added 46 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the state Department of Health said, to bring the total to 4,184 (4,024 confirmed and 160 probable) since March 20. There have been 36,207 negative tests.

The state continues to report 16 Centre County deaths, though the county coroner’s office confirmed two additional fatalities Wednesday.

Three additional patients have been hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19, according to the state dashboard, bringing the total to 17. Two of those patients are on ventilators.

Pennsylvania added 2,202 cases, the fourth highest daily increase. That follows the highest and second highest one-day case totals on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The statewide total is now 202,876.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,469 (24 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 638 (4 new cases)

16803 (State College): 272 (3 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 186 (7 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 71 (2 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 43

16827 (Boalsburg): 40 (2 new cases)

16828 (Centre Hall): 37

16866 (Philipsburg): 36

16875 (Spring Mills): 35 (1 new case)

16841 (Howard): 30

16853 (Milesburg): 30

16822 (Beech Creek): 16

16851 (Lemont): 13 (1 new case)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 11

16854 (Millheim): 11

16877 (Warriors Mark): 11

16666 (Osceola Mills): 9

16844 (Julian): 9 (1 new case)

16845 (Karthaus): 9

16804 (State College): 7

16860 (Munson): 7 (1 new case)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 7 (1 new case)

16829 (Clarence): 6

16872 (Rebersburg): 6

16826 (Blanchard): 5

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 5

16677, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16859, 16874, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Statewide, there were 44 new deaths to bring the total to 8,762. There have been 2.28 million negative tests, and an estimated 77% of patients have recovered.

The age breakdown among those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is: