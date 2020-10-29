Centre Daily Times Logo
Oct. 29 update: Centre County adds 46 new cases of COVID-19; Pa. has 2,202 new positives

Centre County added 46 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the state Department of Health said, to bring the total to 4,184 (4,024 confirmed and 160 probable) since March 20. There have been 36,207 negative tests.

The state continues to report 16 Centre County deaths, though the county coroner’s office confirmed two additional fatalities Wednesday.

Three additional patients have been hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19, according to the state dashboard, bringing the total to 17. Two of those patients are on ventilators.

Pennsylvania added 2,202 cases, the fourth highest daily increase. That follows the highest and second highest one-day case totals on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The statewide total is now 202,876.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Statewide, there were 44 new deaths to bring the total to 8,762. There have been 2.28 million negative tests, and an estimated 77% of patients have recovered.

The age breakdown among those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is:

