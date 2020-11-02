Nov. 2 update: Centre County reports 45 weekend cases of COVID-19; Pa. adds almost 4,000

Centre County added 45 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend to bring the total to 4,317 (4,151 confirmed and 166 probable), the state Department of Health said Monday. There have been 37,410 negative tests.

The state lists 19 Centre County deaths related to COVID-19, while county Coroner Scott Sayers confirmed the 18th on Sunday. According to the state dashboard, 22 people are hospitalized in Centre County due to COVID-19, an increase of five from Saturday. One patient is on a ventilator.

Since the information was last updated on Tuesday, there have been 10 more resident cases and three new staff cases at nursing and personal care homes in the county. Centre County has had cases in 140 residents and 44 staff members, and 16 deaths, at 13 long-term care facilities, according to the Department of Health.

Pennsylvania’s case total stands at 211,996 after the state added 3,969 new cases (1,909 on Sunday and 2,060 on Monday). There have been 2.34 million negative tests, and an estimated 76% of patients have recovered.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,522 (11 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 660 (11 new cases)

16803 (State College): 284 (2 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 201 (5 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 81 (5 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 48 (1 new case)

16827 (Boalsburg): 41 (1 new case)

16866 (Philipsburg): 40 (2 new cases)

16828 (Centre Hall): 37

16875 (Spring Mills): 35

16841 (Howard): 33 (2 new cases)

16853 (Milesburg): 32 (1 new case)

16822 (Beech Creek): 18 (2 new cases)

16851 (Lemont): 14 (1 new case)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 14 (2 new cases)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 12

16854 (Millheim): 11

16666 (Osceola Mills): 10 (1 new case)

16845 (Karthaus): 9

16860 (Munson): 9

16844 (Julian): 8

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 8 (1 new case)

16804 (State College): 7

16829 (Clarence): 6

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 6

16872 (Rebersburg): 6

16826 (Blanchard): 5

16874 (Snow Shoe): 5 (at least 1 new case)

16677, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16859, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Statewide, there have been 8,823 deaths, including five new fatalities reported Sunday and six on Monday.

The age breakdown of those who tested positive is: