Coronavirus
Centre County Coroner’s Office confirms 17th death attributed to COVID-19
The Centre County coroner’s office on Saturday confirmed the county’s 17th COVID-19 death and the fourth within the week.
A 96-year-old woman died on Tuesday at a long-term care facility in the 16853 ZIP code, Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers said in a news release. The death was reported to the coroner’s office on Saturday.
Two other deaths attributed to the new coronavirus occured Tuesday — a 77-year-old man died at Mount Nittany Medical Center and a 62-year-old long-term care facility resident in the 16801 ZIP code also died. An 89-year-old woman died Thursday at Mount Nittany Medical Center, according to Sayers.
The coroner’s office has confirmed 17 COVID-19-related deaths in people ranging in age from 62 to 101. As of Saturday, the state Department of Health lists 18 COVID-19 deaths in Centre County. The DOH identifies deaths by county of legal residence, not by where the death happened.
Centre County added 46 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, the DOH said, to bring the total to 4,272 (4,110 confirmed and 162 probable) since March 20.
In Pennsylvania, there have been 8,812 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Comments