Nov. 3 update: Pa. sets record with almost 3,000 new COVID-19 cases; Centre County adds 39

Pennsylvania reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, surpassing the previous largest daily increase by more than 1,000.

The state added 2,875 cases to bring the total to 214,871. The previous one-day high was set last Tuesday with 2,751 cases. There have been 2.35 million negative tests.

Centre County added 39 new cases, which brings the total to 4,356 (4,182 confirmed and 174 probable) since March 20. There have been 37,679 negative tests.

Coroner Scott Sayers on Tuesday confirmed the county’s 19th COVID-related death. An 83-year-old Rockview state prison inmate died Monday, the Department of Corrections said. Sayers said the man had been in the infirmary. The Department of Health also lists 19 deaths in Centre County.

Nineteen patients are hospitalized in Centre County due to COVID-19, according to the state dashboard, a decrease of three from Monday’s report. One patient is on a ventilator.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,536 (14 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 667 (7 new cases)

16803 (State College): 284

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 206 (5 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 84 (3 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 49 (1 new case)

16827 (Boalsburg): 41

16866 (Philipsburg): 40

16828 (Centre Hall): 37

16875 (Spring Mills): 35

16841 (Howard): 33

16853 (Milesburg): 32

16822 (Beech Creek): 18

16851 (Lemont): 14

16877 (Warriors Mark): 14

16820 (Aaronsburg): 12

16666 (Osceola Mills): 11 (1 new case)

16854 (Millheim): 11

16845 (Karthaus): 10 (1 new case)

16860 (Munson): 9

16844 (Julian): 8

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 8

16804 (State College): 7

16826 (Blanchard): 6 (1 new case)

16829 (Clarence): 6

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 6

16872 (Rebersburg): 6

16874 (Snow Shoe): 5

16677, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16859, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Statewide, there have been 8,855 deaths, including 32 new fatalities.

The age breakdown of those who tested positive is: