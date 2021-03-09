Trying to get your COVID-19 vaccine in Centre County? Medical providers offer advice, tips

With limited supply and high demand, scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment — and in some cases, securing a spot on a waitlist — has been a challenge.

Vaccine rollout has been underway for months in Centre County, and to respond to community feedback, some providers have adjusted their approach to Phase 1A, which includes health care workers and long-term care facility residents, those 65 and older, people 16-64 with high-risk conditions and recently, educators.

Across Pennsylvania, more than 3 million vaccines have been administered to more than 2 million people (excluding in Philadelphia and federal facilities). Centre County residents have received 29,740 first doses and 16,170 second doses as of Tuesday, according to the Department of Health.

A DOH spokesperson said vaccine eligibility and scheduling is “based on the honor system, knowing that vaccinating health care workers and our most vulnerable will have the greatest impact on keeping people healthy and saving lives.” The DOH has also created dashboards and online tools to help individuals monitor when they are eligible to be vaccinated.

The Centre Daily Times reached out to area medical professionals to answer some frequently asked questions about the vaccine and how best to secure an appointment to get one.

Q: The process for scheduling a vaccine appointment differs based on the provider. What are some tips for your site that people should follow?

Anissa Rupert Ilie, Mount Nittany Health communications coordinator: At Mount Nittany Health, we are currently operating under the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s phased approach to vaccine distribution.

To be added to the Mount Nittany Health COVID-19 vaccine waitlist, individuals should visit mountnittany.org/coronavirus, click on the link: “Join the Waitlist,” and complete the form at their earliest convenience. When it’s their turn for the COVID-19 vaccine, Mount Nittany Health will contact them with their appointment date and time.

Appointments are scheduled only as supplies are available to ensure that there is a vaccine for everyone who books an appointment.

For help with the waitlist system and for answers to frequently asked questions, please visit the COVID-19 vaccine information page at mountnittany.org/coronavirus.

Cheryl White, Centre Volunteers in Medicine executive director: We are taking names for our vaccination waiting list. We then schedule by phone from our waiting list as we receive vaccine supply. People who have internet access and who are capable are encouraged to go to cvim.net and fill out the online form. Each question of the form should be completed and contact information should be checked for accuracy before submitting. People unable to sign up online for any reason can call 814-231-4043, and a volunteer will take the information and add them to our waitlist. We encourage everyone on our waitlist to answer calls from unfamiliar numbers until they secure vaccine appointments so that they don’t miss a scheduling opportunity. If a call is missed, we will call again. Our volunteers are not able to check people’s place on the waitlist, but we are actively moving down the list as supply continues to be available. This week, we are also launching an electronic sign-up for people to schedule their own appointments, but we will continue actively scheduling directly from our waiting list as well.

(Editor’s note: The CVIM waiting list is open for those not included in Phase 1A; patients will be called as appointments and vaccines become available for each group.)

Q: Are you aware of any local efforts to assist senior citizens or those without internet access secure a vaccine?

Ilie: At Mount Nittany Health, the COVID vaccine line (814-234-7606) is staffed Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help the elderly or those without internet access place themselves on our waitlist.

White: Our main focus at CVIM is assuring that everyone has access to the vaccine regardless of access to the internet. That is why we are happy to take calls in addition to our online sign-up. Many local faith organizations and libraries are also assisting people with the vaccination effort. Numerous community organizations have reached out to us directly to assist their constituents in getting on our waitlist.

Q: Some people have reported traveling outside of Centre County and even Pennsylvania to secure a vaccine. What is the current guidance on that?

Ilie: Generally, those living and/or working within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania are eligible to be vaccinated anywhere within the state. Because each state’s department of health allocates vaccines based on specific demographic information, it is not advised that individuals travel outside of Pennsylvania to receive a vaccine.

White: While there are no rules regarding where a person can get vaccinated, due to supply and stringent ordering guidelines and tracking, it is very important that people choose a location that they can get to reliably for both the first and second dose. Trying to change locations between the first and second dose is highly discouraged and most often not possible, so make sure you can commit to your location and appointment times.

Q: If someone is on a waiting list at one provider and secures a vaccine somewhere else, what are the next steps? What is the best way to let a provider know when someone no longer needs an appointment?

Ilie: At Mount Nittany Health, if someone needs to cancel their vaccine appointment, they may do so by calling 814-234-6106.

White: For CVIM, when we call to offer appointments, people can just decline if they have secured the vaccine elsewhere.

Q: If someone cancels their scheduled appointment, what happens to the vaccine dose reserved for them?

Ilie: If someone cancels their scheduled appointment or does not show up for their appointment, the vaccine reserved for them is quickly offered to the next person on our waitlist.

White: We strongly encourage people to make every effort not to cancel an appointment unless absolutely necessary. This is especially important for the second dose due to the complexity of ordering and supply in addition to first and second dosing time frames. If an appointment is canceled, our volunteers work quickly to fill the spot from our waitlist. We have committed to not seeing a single dose go to waste. People keeping their appointments with their initial provider helps achieve that.

Q: Is there anything else people should know when trying to secure a vaccine appointment?

Ilie: With statewide vaccine demand greater than the current available supply, we recommend looking into several locations to schedule a vaccine appointment.

Mount Nittany Health appreciates the community’s patience and understanding that this process will take time and asks that everyone please continue to keep themselves and the community safe by avoiding large gatherings, social distancing, wearing a mask and frequent hand washing.

White: Get on numerous waitlists but also be patient and keep being kind to one another. It can be stressful and frustrating, and no system is perfect. This is such a gigantic undertaking that it will take time. Each person vaccinated ultimately helps all of us and our community.