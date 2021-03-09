Here’s every location in Centre County that is offering a COVID-19 vaccine

The availability of the COVID-19 vaccine remains limited but, as of early March, more than a dozen locations around Centre County are approved to offer it.

Here is a comprehensive list of those locations, according to the state Department of Health and the CDT’s own reporting, and where you should look into getting vaccinated. Not all of these places currently have the vaccine — in fact, few currently do — but some offer waitlists, online updates or other helpful information for those who qualify (Phase 1A):

Take a look, and keep in mind that you can also seek a vaccine in another county (such as via Geisinger), if you’d prefer:

Locations with waitlists

Waitlists don’t necessarily mean a location currently has the vaccine, but they’re the easiest way to ensure you get an appointment for the vaccine — eventually. Multiple locations suggest signing up for several waitlists, as long as you’re part of Phase 1A.

Boalsburg Apothecary



Address: 3901 S. Atherton St., Boalsburg



Phone number: 466-7936



Website: boalsburgapothecary.com

Moshannon Valley Pharmacy



Address: 280 Medical Center Drive, Philipsburg



Phone number: 342-3750



Website: movalleypharmacy.com

Centre Volunteers in Medicine



Address: 2520 Green Tech Drive, State College



Phone number: 231-4043



Website (preferred): cvim.net/covid-vaccination

Mount Nittany Medical Center



Address: 1800 E. Park Ave., State College



Phone number: 234-7606



Website (preferred): mountnittanycoronavirus.org

Locations with no current available appointments

All of the below locations did not have appointments available as of late Monday afternoon, and they also did not make waitlists available. To schedule an appointment at one of the below locations, you’ll have to continue to either call or visit the respective websites to see when more vaccines become available.

Bellefonte Medical Clinic



Address: 527 Willowbank St., Bellefonte



Phone number: 353-3337



Website: N/A (Note: This private practice has not received any vaccines for five weeks and, as a result, it currently plans only to administer future vaccines to current patients.)

Rite Aid (Store No. 11015)



Address: 821 E. Bishop St., Bellefonte



Phone number: 355-1548



Website (preferred): riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier

Weis Pharmacy (Store No. 187)



Address: 170 Buckaroo Lane, Bellefonte



Phone number: 355-2429



Website (preferred): weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services

Calvary Harvest Fields Church (Temporary)



Address: 150 Harvest Fields Drive, Boalsburg



Phone number: 800-753-8827



Website: N/A (Note: This is a temporary vaccine clinic, hosted by Walmart in partnership with the state Department of Health, from Wednesday to Friday. No appointments are left, but those in Phase 1A can call the above number — to the Pennsylvania Link to Aging and Disability Resource Centers — to find similar future clinics/appointments in central Pennsylvania. A CDT reporter who was put on hold for about 15 minutes Tuesday was told to call back again Friday for potentially more available appointments.)

Weis Pharmacy (Store No. 118)



Address: 501 N. Centre St., Philipsburg



Phone number: 342-1752



Website (preferred): weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services

CVS (Store No. 1688)



Address: 1630 S. Atherton St., State College



Phone number: 237-1479



Website (preferred): cvs.com/coronavirus (Note: This CVS has not yet started administering the vaccine but plans to do so in the near future.)

CVS (Store No. 1916)



Address: 1101 N. Atherton St., State College



Phone number: 234-4761



Website (preferred): cvs.com/coronavirus

Penn State Health vaccine clinic



Address: 32 Colonnade Way, State College



Phone number: 844-774-8883



Website: vaccine-scheduler.pennstatehealth.org (Note: On Feb. 23, the clinic said the vaccine may be “extremely limited in the coming weeks.”)

Rite Aid (Store No. 793)



Address: 1927 Atherton St., State College



Phone number: 237-1625



Website (preferred): riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier

Sam’s Club (Store No. 6533)



Address: 381 Benner Pike, State College



Phone number: 826-6050



Website (preferred): samsclub.com/pharmacy/immunization?imzType=covid

State College Dialysis



Address: 500 Science Park Road, State College



Phone number (preferred): 237-3082



Website: davita.com (Note: This location is open only Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and did not immediately respond to the CDT on Tuesday when asked for more information.)

State College Family Medicine



Address: 2188 Sandy Drive, State College



Phone number (preferred): 278-1977



Website: statecollegefamilymedicine.com (Note: This practice does not know if it will be getting more vaccines.)

Walmart (Store No. 2230)



Address: 373 Benner Pike, State College



Phone number: 235-9402



Website (preferred): walmart.com/cp/1228302

Wegmans Pharmacy



Address: 345 Colonnade Blvd., State College



Phone number: 800-207-6099 (line only active when appointments are available)



Website: wegmans.com/pharmacy

Weis Pharmacy (Store No. 51)



Address: 1471 Martin St., State College



Phone number: 237-4240



Website (preferred): weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services

Weis Pharmacy (Store No. 137)



Address: 110 Rolling Ridge Drive, State College



Phone number: 231-8399



Website (preferred): weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services