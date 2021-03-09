We Rebuild
Here’s every location in Centre County that is offering a COVID-19 vaccine
The availability of the COVID-19 vaccine remains limited but, as of early March, more than a dozen locations around Centre County are approved to offer it.
Here is a comprehensive list of those locations, according to the state Department of Health and the CDT’s own reporting, and where you should look into getting vaccinated. Not all of these places currently have the vaccine — in fact, few currently do — but some offer waitlists, online updates or other helpful information for those who qualify (Phase 1A):
Take a look, and keep in mind that you can also seek a vaccine in another county (such as via Geisinger), if you’d prefer:
Locations with waitlists
Waitlists don’t necessarily mean a location currently has the vaccine, but they’re the easiest way to ensure you get an appointment for the vaccine — eventually. Multiple locations suggest signing up for several waitlists, as long as you’re part of Phase 1A.
Boalsburg Apothecary
Address: 3901 S. Atherton St., Boalsburg
Phone number: 466-7936
Website: boalsburgapothecary.com
Moshannon Valley Pharmacy
Address: 280 Medical Center Drive, Philipsburg
Phone number: 342-3750
Website: movalleypharmacy.com
Centre Volunteers in Medicine
Address: 2520 Green Tech Drive, State College
Phone number: 231-4043
Website (preferred): cvim.net/covid-vaccination
Mount Nittany Medical Center
Address: 1800 E. Park Ave., State College
Phone number: 234-7606
Website (preferred): mountnittanycoronavirus.org
Locations with no current available appointments
All of the below locations did not have appointments available as of late Monday afternoon, and they also did not make waitlists available. To schedule an appointment at one of the below locations, you’ll have to continue to either call or visit the respective websites to see when more vaccines become available.
Bellefonte Medical Clinic
Address: 527 Willowbank St., Bellefonte
Phone number: 353-3337
Website: N/A (Note: This private practice has not received any vaccines for five weeks and, as a result, it currently plans only to administer future vaccines to current patients.)
Rite Aid (Store No. 11015)
Address: 821 E. Bishop St., Bellefonte
Phone number: 355-1548
Website (preferred): riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier
Weis Pharmacy (Store No. 187)
Address: 170 Buckaroo Lane, Bellefonte
Phone number: 355-2429
Website (preferred): weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services
Calvary Harvest Fields Church (Temporary)
Address: 150 Harvest Fields Drive, Boalsburg
Phone number: 800-753-8827
Website: N/A (Note: This is a temporary vaccine clinic, hosted by Walmart in partnership with the state Department of Health, from Wednesday to Friday. No appointments are left, but those in Phase 1A can call the above number — to the Pennsylvania Link to Aging and Disability Resource Centers — to find similar future clinics/appointments in central Pennsylvania. A CDT reporter who was put on hold for about 15 minutes Tuesday was told to call back again Friday for potentially more available appointments.)
Weis Pharmacy (Store No. 118)
Address: 501 N. Centre St., Philipsburg
Phone number: 342-1752
Website (preferred): weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services
CVS (Store No. 1688)
Address: 1630 S. Atherton St., State College
Phone number: 237-1479
Website (preferred): cvs.com/coronavirus (Note: This CVS has not yet started administering the vaccine but plans to do so in the near future.)
CVS (Store No. 1916)
Address: 1101 N. Atherton St., State College
Phone number: 234-4761
Website (preferred): cvs.com/coronavirus
Penn State Health vaccine clinic
Address: 32 Colonnade Way, State College
Phone number: 844-774-8883
Website: vaccine-scheduler.pennstatehealth.org (Note: On Feb. 23, the clinic said the vaccine may be “extremely limited in the coming weeks.”)
Rite Aid (Store No. 793)
Address: 1927 Atherton St., State College
Phone number: 237-1625
Website (preferred): riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier
Sam’s Club (Store No. 6533)
Address: 381 Benner Pike, State College
Phone number: 826-6050
Website (preferred): samsclub.com/pharmacy/immunization?imzType=covid
State College Dialysis
Address: 500 Science Park Road, State College
Phone number (preferred): 237-3082
Website: davita.com (Note: This location is open only Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and did not immediately respond to the CDT on Tuesday when asked for more information.)
State College Family Medicine
Address: 2188 Sandy Drive, State College
Phone number (preferred): 278-1977
Website: statecollegefamilymedicine.com (Note: This practice does not know if it will be getting more vaccines.)
Walmart (Store No. 2230)
Address: 373 Benner Pike, State College
Phone number: 235-9402
Website (preferred): walmart.com/cp/1228302
Wegmans Pharmacy
Address: 345 Colonnade Blvd., State College
Phone number: 800-207-6099 (line only active when appointments are available)
Website: wegmans.com/pharmacy
Weis Pharmacy (Store No. 51)
Address: 1471 Martin St., State College
Phone number: 237-4240
Website (preferred): weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services
Weis Pharmacy (Store No. 137)
Address: 110 Rolling Ridge Drive, State College
Phone number: 231-8399
Website (preferred): weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services
