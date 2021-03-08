More COVID-19 relief funds are available for Centre County hospitality businesses. Here’s how to apply

Local hotels, bars and restaurants will soon be able to apply for another round of COVID-19 relief funds.

Starting next week, eligible businesses can apply for their share of $1.8 million in grant funding awarded to Centre County as part of the state COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. The county has contracted with SEDA-Council of Governments to help manage and administer the grants, which will range from $5,000 to $50,000, to help alleviate financial burdens caused by the pandemic and mitigation efforts.

“We know that businesses in our county continue to experience loss from the pandemic,” Commissioner Michael Pipe said in a statement. “This grant program provides critical funding to our hospitality industry and we hope as many businesses as possible apply.”

SEDA-COG will receive and review the applications to determine eligibility and awards in partnership with Harry Mathias, a contractor with SEDA-COG. Priority will be given to businesses that did not already receive COVID-19 relief funds; that were subject to closure following last year’s disaster emergency declaration or had more than a 50% reduction in gross receipts from March 31 to Dec. 31 compared to the same time period in 2019.

A full list of eligibility requirements and prioritization guidelines, as well as applications, can be found on the Community Giving Foundation’s website. Applications will be accepted from March 15 until the funds are exhausted or June 15.

“We are honored to be able to further assist our counties in this way. We know that the economic effects of the pandemic have crippled our local hospitality industry, so we trust this will alleviate some of that pain,” SEDA-COG Assistant Executive Director Mike Fisher said. “This pandemic has left gaping holes of need and we are here to help our communities and businesses meet those needs.”