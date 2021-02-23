Penn State Health opens COVID-19 vaccination clinic in State College

Penn State Health opened a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday in the Centre Region, becoming one of more than a dozen vaccination locations in Centre County.

The dedicated clinic at 32 Colonnade Way plans to inoculate anyone who fits into the first phase of the state Health Department’s eligibility list as supply of the vaccine increases.

Appointments are full as of Tuesday. New appointment times are expected to be offered when the health care system receives additional doses of the vaccine.

Supply may be “extremely limited in the coming weeks,” the company said.

Appointments may be scheduled online at vaccine-scheduler.pennstatehealth.org or by calling 844-774-8883. Walk-in appointments are not available.

“We are eager to broaden our ability to vaccinate our patients and community members who wish to get it,” Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Peter Dillon said in a statement. “We are doing our part to vaccinate as many people as possible as effectively as possible, and our ability to do that depends on vaccine supply provided by the federal and state governments.”

The first phase of the state’s vaccination eligibility list includes anyone 65 or older, as well as those 16-64 who are immunocompromised or have a high-risk medical condition.

Insurance is not needed to receive the no-cost vaccine.

Nearly 21,900 people in Centre County received at least one of the two necessary doses as of Tuesday, according to state Health Department data.

More than 6,000 are fully vaccinated.