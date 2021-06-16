College Township council member considering run for Kerry Benninghoff’s PA House seat

Paul Takac, a College Township Council member, recently announced an exploratory committee for PA House District 171. Photo provided

A College Township council member announced this week that he has launched an exploratory committee for PA House District 171, a seat that is currently held by Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte.

Democrat Paul Takac, a longtime Centre County resident and member of several local commissions and committees, said in a Monday press release that the district needs a representative in Harrisburg to focus on issues that will directly affect the region.

“I intend to put people first by empowering individuals, ensuring opportunities, and elevating communities. We need our representative in Harrisburg to focus on the issues that directly impact our region, not the divisive power politics and hyper partisanship fueled by dark money and self-interest. It would be an honor to serve this district and the Commonwealth,” Takac wrote.

In the release, he also highlighted the necessity for investments in health care, infrastructure, environmental leadership, and education and equitable opportunities, along with greater transparency in government.

The district covers portions of Centre and Mifflin counties. Benninghoff has held the seat since 1997.

“This race will be one to watch, as Benninghoff and the other four members of the legislative redistricting commission will be drawing new boundaries for the district sometime this year,” Takac wrote. “Calls for fairness and equitable representation continue to mount as community members voice their frustration with gerrymandered government.”

In the 2020 general election, Benninghoff defeated Democrat candidate Peter Buck. Benninghoff has not announced plans for reelection as of Wednesday.

Takac was elected to College Township Council in 2019. He also serves on the Spring Creek Watershed Commission and Centre Region Council of Governments Public Safety Committee, and has worked in educational technology for almost three decades.