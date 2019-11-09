Report: Ohio State expects Chase Young to be out for 4 games, plans to appeal

Penn State football might not have to face one of the best defensive players in the country when it takes on Ohio State in two weeks.

The Buckeyes could be without star defensive end Chase Young in the game at The Horseshoe due to an NCAA eligibility investigation into a loan he said he accepted from a family friend in 2018. Young is not playing against Maryland Saturday.

While the length of his suspension is unknown, sources told ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit that Ohio State expects Young to be suspended four games for the infraction, which would cause Young to miss the clash between the Nittany Lions and the Buckeyes, the sports news outlet reported Saturday morning.

ESPN also reported that Ohio State is hopeful that an appeal of Young’s case will lower the number of games for which he’ll be suspended.

Young accepted a loan from a family friend to help pay to fly his girlfriend to California to attend the Rose Bowl, according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. The defensive end said in a statement released via Twitter that he has since repaid the loan.

The highly touted defensive end would be a massive loss for Ohio State. He currently leads Divison 1 with 13.5 sacks this season and is tied for fourth with 15.5 tackles for loss in eight games played. Young is widely projected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft, if he chooses to leave Ohio State early.

The game between the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes is set to kick off at noon Nov. 23 on Fox.