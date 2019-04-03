Penn State announces Carolyn Kieger as new women’s basketball coach

Former Marquette coach Carolyn Kieger was named Penn State’s sixth head coach of the women’s basketball program on Wednesday. Courtesy of Marquette Athletics

Less than a month after Penn State began its national search for a new women’s basketball coach, the Lady Lions have found their woman.

Former Marquette coach Carolyn Kieger was named Tuesday afternoon as the head coach of the women’s basketball program, pending contract approval Thursday by the Committee on Compensation of the Penn State Board of Trustees. Kieger is coming off three straight NCAA Tournament appearances after inheriting a program that hadn’t made back-to-back tournaments since 1999-2000.

“As a competitor, you want to challenge yourself to become your very best and to compete at the highest level and for a chance to win national championships every season,” Keiger said in news release. “I’m thrilled for the next challenge of my career to compete for national championships as a part of the Penn State family, and I am incredibly grateful to President (Eric) Barron and (Athletic Director) Sandy Barbour for this opportunity.”

