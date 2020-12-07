How to watch Penn State basketball vs. Virginia Tech: Live stream, players to watch & key matchups

Penn State men’s basketball will try to get back on track Tuesday night when the Nittany Lions will take on Virginia Tech at 9 p.m. on the road.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup with the Pirates.

Player to watch

Myreon Jones: Jones started off hot against Seton Hall Sunday night then quickly cooled off — along with the rest of the team — as the Nittany Lions fell to the Pirates. The junior guard has been cold from deep to begin the season and will need to show signs of improvement for Penn State to reach its full potential. He was the team’s most reliable shooter from deep last year at 40.3% on a high volume of attempts, but that hasn’t been the case through three games this year.

He’s attempted 19 3-pointers thus far and has only made four of them. His 3-of-10 from beyond the arc against Seton Hall started as a 2-of-4 performance but quickly dropped off with some questionable shot selection. Jones has to be better as a scorer for a Penn State team that doesn’t have a go-to option this season.

Key matchup

Keve Aluma vs. John Harrar: Aluma is in his first year of game action at Virginia Tech after transferring in from Wofford — and sitting out last season due to NCAA transfer rules — and has quickly become the team’s best player. He’s a skilled big man who has added a shot to his game this year. The redshirt junior shot one 3-pointer in his two years at Wofford but has already shot 13 in four games as a Hokie.

He can stretch the floor and has been efficient as a scorer inside the arc as well, scoring with skill around the rim. Aluma presents the type of matchup that can give Harrar — a physical, less-skilled post presence — issues around the rim. The Penn State forward will need to stay disciplined and consistent as a post defender against the Hokies for his team to stay in the game.

How to watch

Who: Penn State Nittany Lions (2-1) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (4-0)

When: 9 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8 | Where: Cassell Coliseum

TV: ESPNU

Live stream: WatchESPN





Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

