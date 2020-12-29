How to watch Penn State basketball vs. Indiana: Live stream, players to watch & key matchups

Penn State men’s basketball will try to stop its two-game skid to start Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions will take on Indiana Wednesday night in Bloomington.

Here’s everything you need to know about the road matchup with the Hoosiers.

Player to watch

Seth Lundy: Lundy has faded into the background since his hot start to the season and will need to step up for the Nittany Lions to get back to the level they were at early on. He started the season as the team’s leading scorer through three games with 22.3 points per game during that period. In the last three games, he’s scored 11 total points and has faded to the background of the offense in a major way.

Lundy isn’t taking nearly the same volume of 3-pointers as he did early — 21 in the first three games, only nine in the last three — and hasn’t shot a single free throw in the most recent three contests. He needs to show a heightened level of aggression to get back to the player he was to start the season. That means more attacking the rim off the dribble, more creating his own looks from beyond the arc and more confidence in his own shot, even when it’s not falling. Lundy is one of Penn State’s most versatile offensive players and needs to play like it for the team to maximize its potential.

Key matchup

Trayce Jackson-Davis vs. John Harrar: Harrar continues to be the focal point of Penn State’s matchups and will continue to be as long as the Nittany Lions keep facing big men as talented as Jackson-Davis. The Indiana sophomore presents yet another unique skillset for the senior center to deal with Wednesday night. Jackson-Davis is long and athletic with the ability to hurt opponents in transition or in the half court.

He can attack off the dribble from the mid-post or post up and back his man down. Wherever he’s trying to score from, he’s a left-hand dominant finisher with the athleticism and strength to finish over you, or the finesse and skill to finish around you. Like last week’s matchup with Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, Harrar will need to stay out of foul trouble in this one. More importantly, he’ll have to move his feet well to prevent Jackson-Davis from spinning off him and finishing around the rim.

How to watch

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (5-4) at Penn State Nittany Lions (3-2)

When: 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 30 | Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream: FoxSportsGo





Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

