How to watch Penn State basketball vs. No. 10 Wisconsin: Live stream, players to watch & key matchups

Penn State’s Seth Lundy, right, drives the baseline past Ohio State’s Kyle Young during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Penn State 83-79. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP

Penn State men’s basketball will try to get back on track Saturday afternoon when it takes on the No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers at home. The Nittany Lions are coming off a road loss to No. 15 Ohio State that dropped them to 5-7 overall and 2-6 in the Big Ten.

Here’s everything you need to know about the home game against the Badgers.

Player to watch

Seth Lundy: Penn State needed offensive firepower after junior guard Sam Sessoms was ruled out prior to Wednesday night’s game, and got it in the form of Lundy. The sophomore wing scored 26 points on only 16 field goal attempts and got his points in a variety of ways. He took the Buckeyes off the dribble to attack the rim, he took open 3-pointers that came in the flow of the offense and he got himself to the foul line by driving through contact.

Lundy’s efforts weren’t enough against the Buckeyes, but he’s proven he can carry the offense at times this season. If Sessoms is going to miss more games, it will be imperative that someone like Lundy steps up and continues to fill the void the junior guard leaves on offense.

Key matchup

D’Mitrik Trice vs. Jamari Wheeler: Saturday afternoon should be an excellent opportunity for Wheeler to show he’s still one of the best defensive guards in the Big Ten. The senior guard will likely take on Trice, who leads the Badgers in scoring with 14.5 points per game and is the team’s senior leader. Trice is an excellent scorer from all three levels, but especially excels from beyond the arc. He’s making 42.2% of his 3-pointers on 4.9 attempts per game, which also leads Wisconsin.

Wheeler has struggled with bigger guards this season — like Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu — but Trice won’t present a physical mismatch. They’re within an inch of each other in height, with Trice coming in at 6-feet tall and Wheeler at 6-foot-1. The senior Nittany Lion guard will be able to hang with Trice physically and should look to apply pressure, even when he doesn’t have the ball, to prevent him from getting open looks from beyond the arc.

How to watch

Who: Penn State Nittany Lions (5-7) at No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers (13-4)

When: 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 30 | Where: Bruce Jordan Center

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream: FoxSportsGo





Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

