How to watch Penn State basketball vs. Purdue: Live stream, players to watch & key matchups

Penn State men’s basketball will return to the Bryce Jordan Center Friday night for a matchup with the Purdue Boilermakers. The Nittany Lions are 8-12 on the season and 5-11 in the Big Ten.

Player to watch

Myreon Jones: Penn State caught fire offensively Tuesday night in large part because Myreon Jones was lighting up Nebraska from beyond the arc. Jones finished the game with 29 points on 8-of-18 shooting from the field — including six made 3-pointers on 12 attempts. He’ll need to do more of the same as the team’s clear primary option on offense and its only reliable threat from anywhere on the court. He moves well without the ball, making him more dangerous and forcing teams to pay close attention to him even when he doesn’t have the ball in his hands.

Jones is occasionally tasked with creating offense on his own when his teammates get cold, but he’s proven he’s up to the task. While it’s unfair to expect the junior guard to score 25+ points again Friday night, it might be what the team needs to get in the win column consistently.

Key matchup

John Harrar vs. Purdue’s bigs: The Boilermakers have one of the best frontcourt duos in the Big Ten and could give Penn State serious problems down low. Trevion Williams and Zach Edey each present a unique style for John Harrar to deal with on the court. Edey is long and tall, standing at 7-foot-4 and can battle with any big with his size at 285 pounds. He protects the rim well but doesn’t venture out beyond the paint much. Harrar will need to move him off his spots to score on him, a tall task for any center.

Williams is stronger than Edey, but also has more versatility. Offensively, he can stretch his game beyond the arc while showing more agility in the paint with the ability to finish in a variety of ways around the rim. Defensively, he’s much less of a stalwart than Edey, but still has strength that makes him difficult to move. Harrar will need to move his feet well when Williams ventures to the perimeter and even that might not be enough against the talented Boilermaker.

How to watch

Who: Purdue Boilermakers (15-8) at Penn State Nittany Lions (8-12)

When: 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 26 | Where: Bryce Jordan Center

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: FoxSportsGo





Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)